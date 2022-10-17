ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

Help available for those applying for federal student aid

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is providing Louisiana residents with helpful resources to make applying for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid easier. LOSFA’s mission is to “Promote, prepare and provide equity of college access,” according to Ebony Holmes, LOSFA Director of Public Information and Advising....
