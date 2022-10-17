ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

More federal indictments in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scandal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More federal indictments in the $250 million fraud scandal at “Feeding our Future.”. Prosecutors said a couple from Shakopee, Mekfira Hussein, 38, and her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, 42, fraudulently diverted nearly $9 million in federal Children Nutrition Program funds, allegedly for Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and Fridley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Eden Prairie teacher charged after alleged relationship with a student

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – A former Eden Prairie High School teacher has been charged for allegedly having a relationship with a student at his school. According to a criminal complaint, Craig Hollenbeck, 51, was a teacher in the Eden Prairie School district when he allegedly developed a relationship with a senior at the school in 2021.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Minneapolis police investigate city’s 71st homicide of the year

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived. The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests. It was the 71st homicide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

