Every storm--even Hurricane Ian--has a silver lining, even if it could never make up for the fear, pain, and loss that are left in its wake. In this case, it's the generosity and dedication of mankind that's keeping spirits afloat. Amazing people like Nikki Duyn, who goes by @mrsduyn on TikTok, are working around the clock to rescue people and animals from the hurricane's floodwaters, and we couldn't be more grateful.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO