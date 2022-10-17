Read full article on original website
Related
State canvassers could face legal consequences, removal from office, AG office says in opinion
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office indicated that two state canvassers may be at risk of legal liability and removal from office due to violations of their “clear legal duty.”. A letter dated Oct. 18 from Nessel’s Chief Deputy Christina Grossi alluded to the fact that the Republican...
WILX-TV
Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers. Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.
WILX-TV
Governor’s Service Awards to celebrate those who impact Michigan
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Community leaders, corporate sponsors, legislators, and others throughout the state will pay tribute to the individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a tremendous impact in their communities at this year’s Governor’s Service Awards. Admission is free to this event and evening attire is...
Law to draw in retired corrections officers may be the solution for strained MDOC staff
Retired corrections officers are being incentivized to return to work under a new law aimed at closing staffing gaps in state prisons and relieving some of the added strain felt by current officers. Retired corrections officers temporarily rehired by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) will now be able to...
UpNorthLive.com
Plan to lower penalties in deer reporting requirements vetoed by Gov. Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have removed criminal penalties related to deer reporting requirements for hunters. Under Michigan law, deer hunters have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Department of Natural Resources. : New deer hunting regulations with...
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
Probe into Shirkey-tied nonprofits continues; $2.33M conciliation agreement declined
Two nonprofits associated with the 2020 petition effort to roll back the governor’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic have rejected a multi-million-dollar settlement with state elections officials, paving the way for a criminal investigation to progress. Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility were accused in...
abc57.com
Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election
Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
WILX-TV
Michigan Attorney General warns of new Cryptocurrency Scam ‘Pig Butchering’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office warns of a new Cryptocurrency scam called ‘Pig Butchering.’. Pig butchering uses romance as a tactic to build trust with the victim and ultimately persuades them to invest their money using a fake cryptocurrency platform. “Consumers must always remain...
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Democrat lawmaker faces Republican challenger in Michigan House District 40 race
Democrat Christine Morse is running for reelection to the Michigan House of Representatives, against Republican challenger Kelly Sackett. Michigan House District 40 contains Portage, Texas Township and parts of Oshtemo Township and the city of Kalamazoo. The district was created in recent redistricting across Michigan. The winner in the Nov....
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: Why the DNR has been able to make deer hunting regulations in Michigan less restrictive
Deer hunting regulations in Michigan have become less restrictive over the last few years. Hunters in the Lower Peninsula can harvest does on a regular deer or deer combo license and hunters can buy and use up to 10 universal antlerless licenses in most of the state. The Michigan Department...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Michigan Bridge Card and How Can You Apply For Benefits?
In Michigan, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and is overseen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Michigan’s SNAP program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients are issued a specific amount each month via the Michigan Bridge Card, which can only be used to pay for authorized food items at participating locations.
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the second congressional district, incumbent Republican John Moolenar is competing against Democrat Jerry Hilliard, an economics professor. Michigan’s second district includes Barry, Ionia, Gratiot, Clare, and parts of Eaton County. Both Hilliard and Moolenar are making their pitch to some new voters thanks to...
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
Comments / 7