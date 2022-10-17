ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WILX-TV

Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers. Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.
WILX-TV

Governor’s Service Awards to celebrate those who impact Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Community leaders, corporate sponsors, legislators, and others throughout the state will pay tribute to the individuals, organizations, and businesses that have made a tremendous impact in their communities at this year’s Governor’s Service Awards. Admission is free to this event and evening attire is...
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
abc57.com

Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election

Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
The Flint Journal

3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage

DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
AOL Corp

SNAP FAQ: What Is the Michigan Bridge Card and How Can You Apply For Benefits?

In Michigan, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and is overseen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Michigan’s SNAP program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients are issued a specific amount each month via the Michigan Bridge Card, which can only be used to pay for authorized food items at participating locations.
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the second congressional district, incumbent Republican John Moolenar is competing against Democrat Jerry Hilliard, an economics professor. Michigan’s second district includes Barry, Ionia, Gratiot, Clare, and parts of Eaton County. Both Hilliard and Moolenar are making their pitch to some new voters thanks to...
etxview.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
CBS Detroit

Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
