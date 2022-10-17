ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Washington Examiner

A bold new approach to reform teacher licensing

What happens when a wave of populist energy crashes against deeply entrenched structural forces? Very little, unless that energy can be channeled strategically into structural reform. After the COVID-19 pandemic gave parents a window into what their children were learning , a populist backlash against critical race theory led legislatures...
Phys.org

Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?

Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change—85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven't been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out.
The Oklahoman

Markwayne Mullin vs. Kendra Horn: Where they stand

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn differed on many issues when they served together in the House from 2019 through 2020. The two lawmakers split on 63% of the votes cast in those two years, according to ProPublica's online database. The differences came on immigration, election changes, energy, gun control and many other issues, including the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, which Horn supported.
Kansas Reflector

Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice.

Kansas and all of the United States teeter on the edge of a treacherous canyon. If we drop into that vast gulf, climbing out again will take years if not decades. Yet nearly half of us, if not more, prefer to ignore the yawning abyss. As evidence, I present two separate yet interconnected stories. The […] The post Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Phys.org

Climate change consensus endures in Florida

Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
The Hill

Biden approval rating up 10 points from July: survey

President Biden has seen a 10-point uptick in his approval rating according to a new CNBC All-America Economic poll published on Thursday. Forty-six percent of respondents to the poll said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, marking an uptick of 10 points from when the same poll was taken in July.
San Diego Union-Tribune

EU leaders open divisive summit on energy crisis

European Union leaders have opened a two-day summit divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin's strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will

