Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
Fact check: False claim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was thrown out of Congress
Contrary to the video's title, AOC was not thrown out of a congressional hearing. Neither the video nor the hearing transcript suggests this.
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Voters are more worried than ever about the economy — and they think Republicans can fix it
A new poll shows bad news for Democrats as voters cite the economy as their biggest concern. Republicans are ready to extend tax cuts for the rich.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Washington Examiner
A bold new approach to reform teacher licensing
What happens when a wave of populist energy crashes against deeply entrenched structural forces? Very little, unless that energy can be channeled strategically into structural reform. After the COVID-19 pandemic gave parents a window into what their children were learning , a populist backlash against critical race theory led legislatures...
Fact check: Video shows Ron DeSantis talking immigration, not calling for Biden impeachment
The claim: Video shows Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached. USA TODAY has debunked a series of videos that feature attention-grabbing captions but actually show completely unrelated footage. One recent example purportedly shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached.
Phys.org
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?
Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change—85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven't been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out.
Markwayne Mullin vs. Kendra Horn: Where they stand
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn differed on many issues when they served together in the House from 2019 through 2020. The two lawmakers split on 63% of the votes cast in those two years, according to ProPublica's online database. The differences came on immigration, election changes, energy, gun control and many other issues, including the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, which Horn supported.
Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice.
Kansas and all of the United States teeter on the edge of a treacherous canyon. If we drop into that vast gulf, climbing out again will take years if not decades. Yet nearly half of us, if not more, prefer to ignore the yawning abyss. As evidence, I present two separate yet interconnected stories. The […] The post Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Not all Asian Americans vote Democratic – and the political leanings of different Asian ethnic groups vary
Asian Americans voted in record numbers in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020, as well as in the 2018 midterm elections. They are also the fastest-growing racial group in the country, with the population increasing by 81% between 2000 and 2019. As political scientists who have written about electoral...
Phys.org
What is fracking and is it harmful? Key terms and negative effects of fracking, explained
Oil and gas is required for many of life's everyday functions. Cars, trains and planes all rely on fuel in order to move people around, leaving many dependent on them. Many also rely on gas and fuel to keep their homes warm during the winter. Although there are renewable energy...
Phys.org
Systemic racism in US housing practices alters wildlife genetic diversity, study reports
Racist segregation housing practices in the U.S. have had a genetic impact on urban wildlife, a new study by University of Manitoba in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports. The research team lead by Dr. Chloé Schmidt, a recent UM graduate, examined genetic variability in different city-dwelling...
Phys.org
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
Biden approval rating up 10 points from July: survey
President Biden has seen a 10-point uptick in his approval rating according to a new CNBC All-America Economic poll published on Thursday. Forty-six percent of respondents to the poll said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, marking an uptick of 10 points from when the same poll was taken in July.
EU leaders open divisive summit on energy crisis
European Union leaders have opened a two-day summit divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin's strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will
Arizona governor candidate refuses to say if she will accept midterms result
Kari Lake, who has echoed Trump’s claims the 2020 election was stolen, refuses three times to answer when pressed on CNN
Comments / 0