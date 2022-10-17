Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Business tax tips from Steven A. Leahy
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to talk about how to run a prosperous business. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Some Jewel and Mariano’s locations may close due to merger
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
wgnradio.com
September home sales are down by half due to interest rates
Jon Hansen is joined by Dennis Rodkin, Crain’s Chicago Business residential real estate reporter, to talk about how the rising interest rates have halted home sales. Dennis also breaks down the price drops by town and talks about city sales vs suburban sales.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/19/22 – Terry Savage: What to know about I Bonds and T-Bills
Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about T-bills and Series I bonds and how you only have 10 more days to buy I-bonds and get the 9.62% rate. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions. Segment 2: Miguel Franco,...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/17/22: Post-pandemic recession, real estate ‘Never Befores,’ and Chicago VC investment
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Jon Hansen to talk about some real estate “Never Befores,” including the largest number of 20-somethings living at home with their parents and rents rising by 19% year over year. Segment 2: Segment 2:...
wgnradio.com
How business owners can reduce the risk of audits
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to explain how business owners can reduce the risk of an audit. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Starbucks to meet with unionized Edgewater workers
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Starbucks says it will meet workers at the table over the closure of a store in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood after workers there voted to unionize. Last week, the company announced the closure of the store at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr and told employees it was because of safety concerns. But the closure coincides with the date employees were scheduled to bargain for their first union contract.
wgnradio.com
The Mincing Rascals 10.19.22: Tribune endorsements, gubernatorial debate recap, and free public transportation
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Mark Bazer, Host of “The Interview Show.” The Rascals talk about the Chicago Tribune endorsing all Democrats in the upcoming election. Austin was surprised that the Tribune endorsed Alexi Giannoulias for Secretary of State and Michael Frerichs for Illinois State Treasurer over their moderate Republican challengers. The second and final debate between Gov. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey took place last night. How do the Rascals think the candidates performed? A proposal from Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning suggests turning parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways. What do the Rascals think of this idea? Progressive mayoral candidate Ja’mal Green thinks that public transportation should be free. Could this work in Chicago? Alderman Matt Martin is getting behind a BGA backed proposal to have the City Council alders pick their own committee chairs instead of letting the mayor do it. Eric believes this is going to be a big issue next year. And finally, Mark did an episode of “The Interview Show” that benefits the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation. It features interviews with Jennifer Garner, John Green, Rebecca Makkai, and many more! You can stream it tomorrow (Thursday, 10/20) night.
wgnradio.com
Access’s Lifting a hero is ending soon
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about their Lifting a Hero giveaway ending soon. Access is giving away a stairlift to a veteran, to register visit liftingahero.com.To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: $4.2 million donated to Chicago Girl Scouts
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Chicago-Area Girl Scouts Get $4.2 Million From Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: The donation is part of an $84.5 million gift to the Girl Scouts of America, with 29 local divisions sharing the funds. It’s the largest donation from one person in Girl Scouts history, leaders said.
wgnradio.com
How to look out for your loved ones this holiday season
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about how Access can help you look out for your loved ones this holiday season. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Welcome to Chicago, it’s safe, we promise
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/17/2022): On this edition, veteran reporter and special contributor to WGN Radio & NewsNation Anna Davlantes joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to offer a historical perspective on the current state of Chicago’s political, criminal, and legal affairs. Also on the docket, why some in the media refuse to question the Illinois SAFE-T Act and what happened to the bright mayoral future of Lori Lightfoot? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Don’t overpay the IRS
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the show to talk about why it is ok to take tax deductions and not be afraid of the IRS. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown featuring Naperville, Oct. 27
Naperville receives the spotlight in the WGN Radio Your Hometown series. Tune in Thursday, October 27 to hear stories from people and places in Naperville. The fourth largest city in Illinois, Naperville is frequently named as a top community to live and work and its public library system has been lauded as one of the best in the nation. Located about 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville extends into both DuPage and Will counties and is part of the Illinois Technology and Research corridor.
Comments / 0