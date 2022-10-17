The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Mark Bazer, Host of “The Interview Show.” The Rascals talk about the Chicago Tribune endorsing all Democrats in the upcoming election. Austin was surprised that the Tribune endorsed Alexi Giannoulias for Secretary of State and Michael Frerichs for Illinois State Treasurer over their moderate Republican challengers. The second and final debate between Gov. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey took place last night. How do the Rascals think the candidates performed? A proposal from Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning suggests turning parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways. What do the Rascals think of this idea? Progressive mayoral candidate Ja’mal Green thinks that public transportation should be free. Could this work in Chicago? Alderman Matt Martin is getting behind a BGA backed proposal to have the City Council alders pick their own committee chairs instead of letting the mayor do it. Eric believes this is going to be a big issue next year. And finally, Mark did an episode of “The Interview Show” that benefits the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation. It features interviews with Jennifer Garner, John Green, Rebecca Makkai, and many more! You can stream it tomorrow (Thursday, 10/20) night.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO