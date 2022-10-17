ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ requests 6-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress

By Justin Klawans
 2 days ago

The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence Steve Bannon, the one-time chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, to six months in prison and a $200,000 fine for contempt of Congress.

The DOJ filed a sentencing memorandum in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where federal prosecutors said Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House Committee investigating Jan. 6 was a "sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress."

"[Bannon] flouted the Committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands," the memorandum added. "To this day the defendant has not produced a single document to the Committee or appeared for testimony."

The memorandum noted the Committee repeatedly asked Bannon to produce documents and testify about his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack. When Bannon did not do so, the Committee subpoenaed him , but he similarly refused to comply, leading to his being indicted on contempt of Congress charges.

Bannon is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 21, which NBC noted will be exactly one year after he was held in contempt. Prosecutors argued that he "deserves severe punishment" for the charges he faces, but Bannon's lawyers are set to publish their own memorandum with a sentencing recommendation later Monday, Forbes reported.

This is not the only legal issue that the former White House adviser is facing, as Bannon was also charged in New York on charges of money laundering and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to those counts.

Related
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’

Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would "end to the entire company." Cohen said investigators have what they need to "ultimately terminate" the company. Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump's children may have to "fall on the sword for him." Former President Donald...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Newsweek

People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected

Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department on Bannon: Toss His Ass in Jail

Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined $200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.In a scathing document filed in D.C. federal court, the Justice Department criticized the longstanding ally of Donald Trump for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” which “exacerbated” the assault on the Capitol. The government added that it would seek the harshest punishment available for Bannon after he was found guilty of two criminal counts of contempt of Congress in July...
NBC News

How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump

The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to deny former President Donald Trump's request for a special master in the investigation of classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly explains how a decision against or in favor of Donald Trump could affect the DOJ's investigation moving forward. Oct. 12, 2022.
The List

Why Trump Critics Find The Success Of Jared Kushner's Book So Suspicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There was a lot that we didn't know about Jared Kushner six years ago, but it wasn't long before we found out. Former President Donald Trump chose Kushner, his son-in-law by daughter Ivanka Trump, to become one of his senior advisors. Despite having no previous political experience, Kushner was tasked with a number of important responsibilities, including managing America's opioid crisis, supervising the border wall, and brokering peace in the Middle East (via Vox).
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Judge: Trump signed legal documents he knew contained false voter fraud numbers

A federal judge on Wednesday wrote in an opinion that former President Donald Trump signed legal documents alleging voter fraud in Georgia even though he knew the claims were false. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter wrote the opinion as part of a lawsuit filed by John Eastman, the lawyer who crafted Trump's last-ditch effort to challenge the 2020 election results. Eastman sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, after it requested his emails regarding the election plot. He has refused, citing attorney-client privilege. Carter wrote in his opinion that there are at least 33 emails Eastman sent...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Special Counsel John Durham's final case goes to the jury after a series of prosecutorial setbacks

Special Counsel John Durham made his closing arguments Monday in what's expected to be the swan song of his three-year-long investigation of the Justice Department's inquiry into ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. In the case at hand, Durham charged Russian foreign policy researcher Igor Danchenko with five counts of lying to the FBI tied to his role as a sub-source for former British spy Christopher Steele's salacious, largely discredited Trump-Russia dossier.  Durham has faced several setbacks in the trial, including his own FBI witnesses appearing to bolster Danchenko's defense and U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga's...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

Special Counsel John Durham took his final loss. But did he fail?

Special Counsel John Durham lost in court on Tuesday when a federal jury acquitted Igor Danchenko, a private researcher he had charged with five counts of lying to the FBI. It was Durham's second loss in the two trials he brought during his three-and-a-half years investigating the origins of the Justice Department's investigation of former President Donald Trump's campaign and its ties to Russia. It is also likely to be Durham's last case, and final loss, as special counsel. "Trump and his supporters had long insisted the Durham inquiry would prove a 'deep state' conspiracy against him," The New York Times...
UTAH STATE
The Week

The Week

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

