Oxford, MS

WRAL News

Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting

ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
