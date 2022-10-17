ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
SILVERDALE, WA
marketplace.org

How do consumer products companies decide how much they’ll raise their prices?

We’ve been getting some insight from earnings reports this week into the dilemmas that big consumer products companies face when they decide to raise their prices. Procter & Gamble, the company behind Tide laundry detergent, Bounty paper towels, and Crest toothpaste reported that it raised prices 9% on average. Nestlé, which sells Cheerios, Hot Pockets, and those little Nespresso coffee pods, said prices were up 7.5%, on average.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]

