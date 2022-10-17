ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire

One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
SANTA MARIA, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Driving Under Influence

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Javier Artemio Cortes — the Santa Maria man who ran through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in March 2019 and plowed into a vehicle, killing two young women and injuring two more — pleaded guilty to murder and driving under the influence and now faces 21 years to life in prison.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

