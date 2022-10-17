Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Crash blocks portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria
Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria after a four-vehicle crash blocked the area Tuesday morning.
Three-car accident slows traffic in Santa Maria Tuesday morning
A three-car traffic accident in Santa Maria on Tuesday morning slowed traffic and temporarily closed southbound lanes of Highway 101. The post Three-car accident slows traffic in Santa Maria Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
UPDATE: Highway 101N Grand Ave offramp reopened after vegetation fire
The Grand Ave offramp to Highway 101 Northbound is closed due to a vegetation fire west of the highway, CHP said Monday morning.
AOL Corp
Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says
An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc
Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Driving Under Influence
The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Javier Artemio Cortes — the Santa Maria man who ran through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour in March 2019 and plowed into a vehicle, killing two young women and injuring two more — pleaded guilty to murder and driving under the influence and now faces 21 years to life in prison.
Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a 17-year-old man for involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Maurilio Delacruz in February. The post Lompoc Police make second arrest in February fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
santabarbaraca.gov
Green Bike Lane Removal Work to Take Place on State Street
Expect significant traffic control, detours and delays at State Street intersections from Ortega Street to Victoria Street on October 20-21. The City will remove the temporary green bike lane pavement markings along this corridor. Read more here.
Man pleads guilty for fire that burned over 120 acres within Hollister Ranch in March
A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to felony counts of arson on Wednesday for involvement in a fire that burned over 120 acres in and around the Hollister Ranch area. The post Man pleads guilty for fire that burned over 120 acres within Hollister Ranch in March appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
17-year-old booked on murder charge in connection with Lompoc shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Lompoc man earlier this year. It's the second arrest in the case.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
UPDATE: Santa Maria police locate missing child
The Santa Maria Police department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
