Have you ever gone to a medical appointment, knowing and feeling with certainty that something is wrong, only to have a doctor downplay and write off your symptoms?. Medical gaslighting, a relatively new, non-clinical term, refers to the practice of minimizing or dismissing a patient’s symptoms, concerns, or experiences. Often, symptoms are written off as psychological in nature, or patients are told that what they are experiencing isn’t serious or that it is normal.

7 DAYS AGO