FDA clears low-profile sheath for placement of heart pump during high-risk PCI
Abiomed announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its low-profile sheath for percutaneous placement of its mechanical circulatory support device used in high-risk patients undergoing PCI. The sheath (Impella Low Profile Sheath) is designed for use with the Impella CP with SmartAssist mechanical circulatory support system, which is approved...
Medagadget.com
Screening App to Diagnose Parkinson’s, COVID-19 from Voice
Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed an app that is intended to provide early diagnosis for Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19. The artificial intelligence-powered technology works by analyzing voice recordings, having previously been trained to recognize the vocal hallmarks of these diseases by listening to recordings of patients. The app takes just ten seconds to assess a voice sample and provide a recommendation that someone should seek further treatment. The technology could be useful in large community-wide screening programs given its convenience and speed.
Optellum Raises $14M for AI-Enabled Lung Cancer Diagnosis
– Optellum, an Oxford-based digital health company that provides a breakthrough AI platform to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer raises $14M in Series A funding led by Mercia, with additional investors Intuitive Ventures and Black Opal Ventures. Existing investors, including St John’s College in the University of Oxford, IQ Capital, and the family office of Sir Martin & Lady Audrey Wood, also participated in this round.
KLAS: State of Digital Pathology Among Early Adopters in 2022
– In anticipation, many technology vendors are vying for a foothold in the US, leading to a highly varied landscape. In partnership with the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), KLAS surveyed 55 provider organizations (including hospitals, health systems, academic health centers, and reference labs) to assess the state of digital pathology among pioneers in the US and determine which vendors are gaining traction.
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite
– Google Cloud launches Medical Imaging Suite that addresses common pain points organizations face in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models. – Google Cloud enables the development of AI for imaging to support faster, more accurate diagnosis of images, increased productivity for healthcare workers, and improved care access and outcomes for patients.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Medical Gaslighting Remains Rampant for Women: Whose Job Is It To Stop It?
Have you ever gone to a medical appointment, knowing and feeling with certainty that something is wrong, only to have a doctor downplay and write off your symptoms?. Medical gaslighting, a relatively new, non-clinical term, refers to the practice of minimizing or dismissing a patient’s symptoms, concerns, or experiences. Often, symptoms are written off as psychological in nature, or patients are told that what they are experiencing isn’t serious or that it is normal.
Qnovia Secures $17M to Advance Inhalable Therapeutics Pipeline
– Qnovia (formerly Respira Technologies)—a pharma company developing inhaled therapeutics with an initial focus on nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and cardiopulmonary diseases—has raised $17M in Series A funding led by Blue Ledge Capital and included DG Ventures, Evolution VC Partners, Gaingels, TL Capital, and Vice Ventures. – Qnovia...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
EngagedMD Raises $11MM for Modern Fertility Treatment
– EngagedMD, Inc., a global technology company serving both clinics and patients in the fertility space raises $11M led by MonCap. – As part of the investment, EngagedMD welcomes Jonathan Sockol, Managing Partner of MonCap, to the Company’s Board. Modern Fertility Treatment. EngagedMD offers the leading eLearn and eSign...
scitechdaily.com
A Potential Game Changer for Type 2 Diabetics – New Therapeutic Target Identified
The discovery could benefit millions of people worldwide. A new discovery could be a game-changer for patients with type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells), the cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The finding could also help millions of individuals throughout the globe by preventing insulin resistance. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
Pleno Secures $40M to Disrupt Sequencing Market, Scale Multi-omics
– Pleno, Inc, a multi-omic instrument platform company revolutionizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research raises $40M in Series A funding led by Deerfield Management and Foresite Capital. – The funding will accelerate the development of Pleno’s Hypercoding™ instrument platform, called RAPTOR ™, which is slated for...
Accommodations Increase Clinical Trial Participation for Patients of Color, Survey Reveals
– In a recent patient-centric survey, SubjectWell found that accommodations for all patients, including free treatment and study compensation, increase interest in clinical trial participation – particularly for patients of color. – However, overall, using value-based messaging, adding education to the recruiting process and reducing friction to participation –...
Tavros Therapeutics Raises $7.5M to Develop Targeted Cancer Therapies
– Tavros Therapeutics, a precision oncology platform company leading the new frontier of targeted therapies exploiting tumors’ genetic vulnerabilities raises $7.5 million in Seed II financing co-led by existing investor Piedmont Capital Investments and new investor KdT Ventures, with participation from Alexandria Venture Investments. – Tavros launched in 2020...
Viome Raises $67M to Expand Microbiome & At-Home Test Kits
– Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven digital health company, announced additional $67M in funding toward its Series C round. – Led by Bold Capital Group, the $67M raise brings the company’s total funding to over $150M and will be used to support the development of its at-home tests that leverage precision nutrition to improve health and increase longevity by addressing the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancers, and aging.
Rockley Photonics Develops Smaller, Powerful Chip for Health Wearables
– Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, recently announced that it has developed what it believes to be the world’s first micro-transfer-printed (mTP) silicon-photonics-based laser for commercial applications. – This groundbreaking achievement is expected to allow Rockley to further increase the...
