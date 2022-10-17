Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Cross-Border Payments Issues Facing Businesses | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payments Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie about the issues that businesses are currently facing in the cross-border payments landscape. Stephen explains that businesses are utilising a much wider range of services from banks or financial institutions than just payments. Therefore, payments...
ffnews.com
VizyPay Announces Partnership with Shoreline Credit Union
VizyPay, an award-winning payment processing fintech focused on rural America, today announces a strategic partnership with Wisconsin-based Shoreline Credit Union. United by a shared mission to guide Wisconsin’s small businesses to success, this collaboration provides Shoreline Credit Union members with even more access to VizyPay’s line up of simple, affordable and money-saving payments solutions.
ffnews.com
StormPay Is Acquired By B2B Payment Service Provider, Moneff
Financial lifestyle app, StormPay has been acquired by Moneff, a payment service provider and solutions app for businesses. The acquisition, which took immediate effect as of 3 October 2022, sets out to further develop StormPay’s capabilities, customer experience, and strength, whilst providing Moneff with greater access to the consumer market. Under its new parent company, the StormPay brand and mission will remain unchanged, while the teams will merge. This will enable them to be uniquely positioned to share insights and technological knowledge, and streamline both companies’ service offerings.
ffnews.com
Illimity & Nexi Partner to Support Italian SMEs
Nexi, the European PayTech, and illimity, a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs. b-ilty, illimity’s digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi’s digital collection solutions. As of today, Italian SMEs will be...
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services and Featurespace Announce New Partnership to Bring a Powerful Issuer Payments Fraud Detection Platform to the Market
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a leading global payments technology platform, today announced it is partnering with Featurespace, the world’s leading provider of adaptive behavioural analytics for fraud detection and risk management, to create a market leading issuer processing fraud mitigation solution. GPS will incorporate Featurespace’s industry leading...
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
ffnews.com
Treasury Prime Announces Banking-as-a-Service Partnership with First Internet Bank
Treasury Prime, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company, today announced a formal agreement with First Internet Bank to make its award-winning embedded finance offerings available to more fintech and small business clients. The partnership continues Treasury Prime’s efforts to build an industry-leading bank network, which now totals 15 financial institutions nationwide.
ffnews.com
TreviPay Launches TreviPay Aviation Network with Global Payment Card Solution
TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced its launch of the TreviPay Aviation Network, powered by KHI, to offer a co-branded, closed-loop card solution tailored to the needs of FBOs (fixed-base operators) and flight support service organizations who service the general and defense aviation industries, and their customers. KHI, an affiliate of TreviPay, is a trusted payments expert in the government, commercial aviation, and marine fuel bunkering markets. By layering TreviPay’s payments technology onto KHI’s merchant network, the companies will provide clients the ability to issue customers a co-branded card that is accepted across the world’s most comprehensive network of aviation suppliers. The TreviPay Aviation Network offers simplified, consolidated billing of all aviation expenses such as fuel and ground services.
ffnews.com
Changing Payment Demands – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express chats to Douglas Mackenzie about the changing payment demands in the current ecosystem. Holly explains that historically, online & offline payments used to be separate & distinct categories. However, recently these lines have become blurred as consumers now...
ffnews.com
Algbra Partners With Marqeta to Deliver New ‘Financial Movement’ for Communities and the Environment
Algbra, a sustainable and values-focused digital finance innovator dedicated to providing ethical money solutions and promoting financial wellbeing, has announced a partnership with Marqeta. Marqeta is the global modern card issuing and payments processing platform, that empowers its partners to create customised and innovative payment cards, giving them the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences.
ffnews.com
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Launches FinTech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank’s solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customers’ daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses. Dragonfly’s FinTech Integration Center easily integrates with banking platforms to provide connections to FinTech applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken.
ffnews.com
allpay taps Salt Edge to boost financial inclusion with open banking
UK-based payments specialists, allpay Limited, have joined forces with Salt Edge, a leader in Open Banking solutions, to allow the business to provide clients, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a seamless payment experience, being a part of the wider financial inclusion initiative of the company. allpay was established in...
ffnews.com
Mea hires new CTO to drive efficiency in the Insurance sector
Mea, the AI powered processing platform for insurers, has today announced the appointment of Lohitashwa Thyagaraj as their new CTO. Thyagaraj joins mea after more than a year of advising and supporting mea in its development. He has more than 20 years of IT experience across multiple domains, and currently holds 35 patents and 16 publications for inventions across multiple domains. He joins mea from IBM India, where he has spent the last 15 years, and was most recently Cloud Architect for IBM GTS, leading the formation of a team providing deep technical leadership, defining best practices and creating solutions across multiple offerings and Hybrid Multi-Cloud engagements.
ffnews.com
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
ffnews.com
Gate.io and Cabital Partner to Simplify Funding Process for Crypto Investors
Gate.io, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has announced a partnership with Cabital, a leading digital asset payment infrastructure provider. Specifically, Gate.io is integrating Cabital Connect, a product that provides crypto on- and off-ramp solutions. This partnership allows Gate.io users to quickly and easily buy crypto using localized payment methods...
ffnews.com
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over...
ffnews.com
Ahoy! and Vantage Recreational Finance Partner to Provide Embedded Insurance for Boat Buyers
Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, has announced a partnership with Vantage Recreational Finance, a leading financial solutions company for the marine and recreational vehicle (RV) industry, enabling boat buyers who finance their purchase through VRF to have easy access to an Ahoy! boat insurance policy directly through VRF’s financing platform. The embedded insurance program will include technical integration to offer VRF customers insurance quotes through a “click to buy” model as well as to bind the policy on the spot.
notebookcheck.net
LIVALL PikaBoost electric bike converter with regenerative battery will soon crowdfund on Kickstarter
LIVALL will begin a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the PikaBoost electric bike converter shortly. The product is described as an electric bike booster which can be mounted tool-free between your bicycle’s seat post and wheel to power the bike. The gadget is suitable for various surfaces, with an IP66 waterproof rating and an integrated terrain change detection system. The device can auto-maintain an average speed determined by the terrain and your power output, providing additional assistance during steep inclines.
