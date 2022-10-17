Mea, the AI powered processing platform for insurers, has today announced the appointment of Lohitashwa Thyagaraj as their new CTO. Thyagaraj joins mea after more than a year of advising and supporting mea in its development. He has more than 20 years of IT experience across multiple domains, and currently holds 35 patents and 16 publications for inventions across multiple domains. He joins mea from IBM India, where he has spent the last 15 years, and was most recently Cloud Architect for IBM GTS, leading the formation of a team providing deep technical leadership, defining best practices and creating solutions across multiple offerings and Hybrid Multi-Cloud engagements.

