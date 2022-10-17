Read full article on original website
KFVS12
94-year-old Butler Co. man found safe, SILVER Advisory canceled
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory was canceled after a 94-year-old man was found safe. According to the advisory issued by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, he was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, October 18 at his home.
KFVS12
Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash
Kait 8
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A warrant has been issued for a Blytheville woman who police say shot and killed a family member over the weekend. According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah Walker in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Reed on Saturday, Oct. 15.
kzimksim.com
House damaged in fire Thursday
The Standard Democrat reports a home on Foust Street in Sikeston was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters received the call of the fire just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley said they believe the fire started in the furnace and traveled to the attic and spread. The residence received heavy fire and smoke damage and no one was reported injured in the fire.
magnoliareporter.com
Two dead, Paragould officer shot Tuesday morning
Paragould Police are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of two men, and the wounding of a Paragould Police Department officer. The body of one man was found at 116 S. Rockingchair Road, south of West King’s Highway on the west side of Paragould. The Paragould officer was shot about 7 a.m. at the Rockingchair Road home and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
kzimksim.com
Man taken into custody on drug charges in New Madrid County
A New Madrid man has been taken into custody on gun and drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Carl Davis was arrested Wednesday night on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful misuse of a firearm with narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance for meth. Following the arrest, Davis was held at the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office.
Kait 8
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.
kzimksim.com
Van Buren man sentenced to life in prison for shooting law enforcement officers
A Van Buren man has been sentenced in connection to the shooting of two law enforcement officers in 2019. James Cummings was convicted in July on four counts of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from the shooting of a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper and a Carter County Deputy in August of 2019. The officers had been attempting to serve an eviction notice at a residence when they were struck by gunfire coming from inside the residence. Both officers survived the incident. On Thursday, Cummings was sentenced to life in prison on each of the four counts of assault and 50 years for each of the armed criminal action charges.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
