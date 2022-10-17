A Van Buren man has been sentenced in connection to the shooting of two law enforcement officers in 2019. James Cummings was convicted in July on four counts of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from the shooting of a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper and a Carter County Deputy in August of 2019. The officers had been attempting to serve an eviction notice at a residence when they were struck by gunfire coming from inside the residence. Both officers survived the incident. On Thursday, Cummings was sentenced to life in prison on each of the four counts of assault and 50 years for each of the armed criminal action charges.

VAN BUREN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO