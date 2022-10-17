Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/18 Tuesday morning forecast
Advisories: Frost and freeze advisories inland/N&W late tonight into early tomorrow.Forecast: After a few morning showers east of the city, expect decreasing clouds with highs only in the 50s -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s N&W. As for tomorrow, we'll see sunshine mix with some clouds with highs in the low 50s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny, but it will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. As for Friday, it will be a little milder with temperatures returning to the 60s.
Warm, muggy conditions to give way to cooler air later this week
MIAMI -- It will be warm and steamy Monday across South Florida before a cold front arrives later in the week that is expected to bring more seasonable conditions to the state.The high temperatures Monday are expected to rise to the upper 80s, and spotty showers are possible during the morning before increasing rain chances arrive into the afternoon.Scattered storms could develop along with the potential for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Wednesday.By Wednesday morning, the low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s while highs will only be in the upper 70s.Only a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be low. By Thursday morning it will likely be even cooler with lows in the mid-60s with the mercury climbing only to around 80 degrees. The weather will warm up Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.
The Weather Channel
Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East
A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Near-freezing temperatures could break records in parts of the South
The coldest air of the season has the South in its sights and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a powerful disturbance as it sweeps through the central and eastern United States. While this storm brings the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest
Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
Cold blast to bring record-breaking temperatures to large part of U.S. this week
A cold blast could bring record freezing temperatures to more than 60 million people across the country this week. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect as far west as Colorado, into the Northeast and south to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 35 degrees and colder...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Expect Coldest Air of the Season in Midwest and Northeast
Parts of the Midwest and Northeast will feel winterlike temperatures after forecasts said that the coldest air of the season is set starting this week. Last week, Hurricane Ian caused massive damage to buildings and houses and widespread flooding, prompting Florida state officials to respond immediately. Search and rescue operations...
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
