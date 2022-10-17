MIAMI -- It will be warm and steamy Monday across South Florida before a cold front arrives later in the week that is expected to bring more seasonable conditions to the state.The high temperatures Monday are expected to rise to the upper 80s, and spotty showers are possible during the morning before increasing rain chances arrive into the afternoon.Scattered storms could develop along with the potential for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Another round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front set to arrive on Wednesday.By Wednesday morning, the low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s while highs will only be in the upper 70s.Only a few showers will be possible but the rain chance will be low. By Thursday morning it will likely be even cooler with lows in the mid-60s with the mercury climbing only to around 80 degrees. The weather will warm up Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s by Sunday.

2 DAYS AGO