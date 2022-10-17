Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
Channel 3000
Grocery items that changed in price the most in September
Inflation may be easing, but food prices are still high for consumers. Food costs increased by 0.4% according to the September 2022 Consumer Price Index. While this may not be considered a significant increase, there are several reasons why food prices are still through the roof, including ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic and still echoing today.
iheart.com
Oregon Gas Prices Plummet
Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
thecentersquare.com
Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows
(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
U.S Inflation Continuing To Grow: What You Need To Know
If you're wondering what keeps driving inflation so high? The answer is everything. Supply chain issues and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods primarily when the economy went out of control due to the pandemic recession two years ago now. After that, there was a huge surge in consumer spending fueled by all of the stimulus checks being given out. On top of all that, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has massively disrupted gas and food supplies and, of course, sent those prices skyward.
msn.com
Manx winter energy bill handouts to cost £5.7m
Thousands of people on low-income benefits will start to receive £300 payments from the Manx government next week to pay their energy bills. Those on child benefit will also get up to £400, with both handouts to be repeated in December. Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said the £5.7m...
dallasexpress.com
September CPI Report Reflects Broad-Based Inflation
Consumer prices continued to surge across the U.S. as broad-based inflation took hold over most sectors of the economy, sending the measure to a four-decade high and securing a larger rate hike next month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected, increasing by 0.4% in September after...
Consumer giants are winners as shoppers swallow price hikes
ZURICH/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Consumer Prices to Skyrocket Starting This Week
Consumer prices for essential goods in Israel are continuing to rise and this week they are expected to skyrocket, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported Tuesday night. Among the items targeted for price hikes are cereals, chocolate, toiletries and hygiene products, cleaning products, dairy products and canned goods. One supermarket...
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
When to expect used car prices to bottom out
But lately, with interest rates rising, recession fears mounting, and the supply of new vehicles in the U.S. slowly returning to normal levels, the once red-hot used car market is beginning to cool. On Thursday, the consumer price index (CPI) showed that used car and truck prices fell 1.1% in...
BBC
Soaring food prices push inflation to 40-year high
UK food prices are rising at their fastest rate in 42 years as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets. Food costs jumped 14.6% in the year to September - the biggest rise since 1980 - with bread, cereal, meat and dairy prices all climbing. It comes...
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed hikes interest rates, Walmart ramps up hiring, gas prices rise
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq choppy after Fed raises rates. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points. Bank CEOs appear on Capitol Hill, talk economy, lending. Coverage for this event has ended. Twitch to ban some streaming crypto gambling sites. SymbolPriceChange%Change. AMZN$121.25-0.94-0.77. Amazon unit Twitch is updating its...
Surging inflation: How to trim $200 from your monthly budget
Limiting subscriptions to streaming services, fitness memberships and knowing when to save money by dining in are some ways to cut down on your monthly budget.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0