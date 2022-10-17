If you're wondering what keeps driving inflation so high? The answer is everything. Supply chain issues and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods primarily when the economy went out of control due to the pandemic recession two years ago now. After that, there was a huge surge in consumer spending fueled by all of the stimulus checks being given out. On top of all that, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has massively disrupted gas and food supplies and, of course, sent those prices skyward.

5 DAYS AGO