Okaloosa County, FL

Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death

By Summer Poole, Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter and moving traffic violation for driving with a suspended license. Parker’s bond is set at $500,000.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a 20-year veteran deputy in a car crash Saturday night, according to a Facebook post .

Master Deputy Kevin Ray was traveling from Troy, Ala. with his daughter when the accident happened in Okaloosa County Saturday, Oct. 15.

2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of one of our own,” reads the post.

Ray was part of the ECSO for over 20 years and had spent the last 10 years in the courthouse. No details were given in reference to the condition of Ray’s daughter.

“We ask that our community joins us in continued prayer for his family and friends during this difficult time,” reads the post.

Perdido River fungal research Center
2d ago

Condolences to the deputies family, friends and colleagues!!!! Hope his daughter makes a full recovery and able to move past this horrible tragedy!!!!

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

