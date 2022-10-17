Read full article on original website
Brave Actor Val Kilmer, 62, Fights Throat Cancer And Scores A $1.4 Billion Success With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Throat cancer survivor and actor Val Kilmer is thriving after “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.453 billion at the global box office this summer and became the highest-grossing film of this year. The film is set to remain in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms such...
Neil deGrasse Tyson debunks Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plane stunt: ‘His body would splatter’
Neil deGrasse Tyson said Tom Cruise's pilot shouldn't survive the "Top Gun: Maverick" opening stunt. The scientist took to Twitter to explain how the supersonic speeds would've killed him. Tyson also suggested an interesting change to the movie's climactic scenes. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has become a reliable source of...
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Trailer Released by Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone is making the move to the small screen this fall, thanks to a new series from the creator of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan, who has been a wildly prolific creator for Paramount over the past few years, bringing to life Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. Now, he shifts to the world of organized crime, and he has tapped the beloved Rocky star to lead the series cast. The series is called Tulsa King and it's arriving next month.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors star in 'Creed III' official trailer
The official trailer for "Creed III," starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, was released Tuesday.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’
“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, will loom large over the weekend box office. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million. “Black Adam” is squaring off against “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, which is aiming to generate $15 million from 3,500 cinemas in its box office debut. “Black Adam,” which cost a mighty $195 million...
Jonathan Majors Talks Preparing for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ With Director Destin Daniel Cretton, Why He Wants to Play Dennis Rodman
If it seems like Jonathan Majors is everywhere lately, that’s because he has been. Michael B. Jordan shared the first official look of Majors as boxer Damian “Dame” Anderson in “Creed III” on Monday morning, but Variety caught up with the actor over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala and the Newport Beach Film Festival honors. When the topic of his whirlwind few months came up, Majors summed it up simply: “It’s just the season,” he told Variety’s Angelique Jackson at Newport Beach on Sunday. Well, it certainly has been Majors’ season. The actor was honored at the festival...
Hot Spots: Paul Feig Talks Shooting ‘The School For Good And Evil’ In Northern Ireland
When Netflix was looking to shoot its Paul Feig-directed fantasy-adventure The School for Good and Evil, at its Shepperton Studios hub just outside of London in 2020, there was no space to house the ambitious young adult project in the Surrey-based facility. In a first, the busy streamer decided to cross the Irish Sea and film the Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington starrer in Northern Ireland. The project, which is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani and launches today on the streamer, sees best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when...
Laurence Fishburne finally files his review of The Matrix Resurrections
Much to the dismay of fans and the actor, Laurence Fishburne did not reprise the role of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. This makes sense because, you see, the Morpheus in Resurrections is actually a computer game character escaping a matrix created by the character Neo (Keanu Reeves), and as such, is not the same Morpheus we know from the original Matrix trilogy. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s interpretation of the character is a bit more flamboyant, having recently escaped the confines of being an Agent in Neo’s video game, Binary. Freedom has that effect on computer programs.
Blumhouse & Atomic Monster’s ‘M3GAN’ Going Earlier In January
The Universal/Blumhouse/Atomic Monster genre film M3GAN is hitting screens a week earlier than its original MLK weekend date, and now will be released January 6. The pic from director Gerard Johnstone and producers James Wan and Jason Blum moves onto a date where there’s Sony’s untitled True Haunting movie, and away from New Line’s House Party and Sony’s A Man Called Otto which are going wide over the MLK weekend. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison...
Borat's Sacha Baron Cohen linked to major Marvel villain role in Ironheart show
Sacha Baron Cohen has been linked to MCU series Ironheart, with rumours he could play Marvel's arch villain Mephisto. According to Deadline, the Borat star was recently spotted near Pinewood Studios where Dominique Thorne's six-part adventure is being filmed. However, his involvement remains unconfirmed, as reps for Marvel and for...
‘Twister’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works
Exciting news for Twister fans! More than 20 years after its theatrical debut, the 1996 hit disaster film reportedly has a sequel in the works. Deadline reports that Twister, which generated more than $494 million at the worldwide box office in 1996, will have a follow-up film, Twisters. A Universal rep confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are now working on developing the sequel. Warner Bros. Entertainment will be co-financing the project.
Janelle Monáe Talks Crafting A Public Persona & Being Inspired By Johnny Depp’s Acting Career — London Film Festival
Janelle Monáe was fashionably late as she strolled onstage at the BFI Southbank, where she headlined the London Film Festival’s final major keynote ‘screen talk’ Friday afternoon. During the talk, Monáe dug into some of the biggest successes of her career. She also shared some of...
Noel Next Door (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart. Startattle.com – Noel Next Door 2022. Noel Next Door is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Max McGuire...
