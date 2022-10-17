Erie Philharmonic season opens with ‘Ode to Joy’

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie Philharmonic will take the stage for its season opener on Oct. 22.

The philharmonic’s debut will begin at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Warner Theatre, 811 State St. in Erie.

Local Grammy-winning baritone Mark Steven Doss will lead a quartet of guest artists including soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra, mezzo Joan Peitscher and tenor Wesley Lawrence. The evening will feature solo and choral performances of Beethoven’s ninth symphony, “Ode to Joy,” the composer’s only vocal symphony.

“When you think of landmark concert experiences, you instantly think of Beethoven’s ninth,” philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser said. “As the first symphony to include the combined forces of a full chorus and four operatic soloists, this work is just as powerful today as it was for its premiere hundreds of years ago. Experiencing this work live, side-by-side with 2,000 people, is a transformative event.”

The local philharmonic also will perform “Sigfúsdóttir’s Oceans” by Grammy-nominated Icelandic composer Maria Huld.

Tickets are available on the Erie Philharmonic website .

Concert attendees do not need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will only be required if Erie County is in a high level of community transmission.

