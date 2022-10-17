Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Charles Barkley Calling Him "Street Clothes": "People Say Stuff For Ratings... My Job Is To Hoop."
Anthony Davis doesn't like Charles Barkley calling him "Street Clothes".
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
Patrick Beverley defends Russell Westbrook over team huddle video.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
Carmelo Anthony's antics in 2013 made Giannis Antetokounmpo angry and he chose to guard him.
Yardbarker
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
The NBA analyst reportedly will be contractually tied to the network for 10 years.
Charles Barkley Slams The Los Angeles Lakers For Destroying Russell Westbrook: ''They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball''
Charles Barkley slammed the Los Angeles Lakers for destroying Russell Westbrook as he claimed they have taken out all of his joy in life and basketball.
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For 'Many Years To Come'
The beloved Inside The NBA crew have all singed new long-term extensions.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener
The Phoenix Suns have put power forward Jae Crowder on their inactive list as NBA teams had to submit their opening day rosters by 2 p.m. Monday. The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday. Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" he wouldn't attend training camp as Phoenix has been looking to...
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jordan’s Latest Jumpman Signing Revealed
Jordan Brand just added a fresh NBA talent to its roster. Michael Jordan’s Jordan Brand has been operating for 25 years now. Over the years, Jordan Brand has signed a plethora of great athletes to its roster. In the NBA right now, Jumpman boasts the talents of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and even Zion Williamson.
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Russell Westbrook remains a Laker -- for now.
