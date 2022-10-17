Read full article on original website
Related
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Cadillac Summit Road to Close for Road Work November 14th
Acadia National Park officials have announced that the summit road leading up to the top of Cadillac Mountain will close for the season to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists on November 14th for road repairs and culvert replacements. The road will re-open for pedestrian use after crews have de-mobilized...
Maine State Police Say Human Remains were Found at Acadia Park
Maine State Police and Park Rangers are investigating after human remains were found at Acadia National Park. Little information has been released about the remains, but WABI-TV reports they were discovered near the Fabbri picnic area, which is located on Park Loop Road between the Blackwoods Campground and Thunder Hole.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0