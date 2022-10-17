ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 4

Mike Gunn
2d ago

sounds kinda one sided and maybe a lil racist . I never been camping before but doesn't alot of people from every race camp ?

Reply(1)
3
 

cardinalnews.org

Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show

For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents protest Evans Spring development project

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
ROANOKE, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WSET

PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville tables ban against sleeping on street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Day, Susan Kingma Hudson

Susan Kingma Hudson Day, 56, of Livermore, California, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, Dr. David Day of Livermore, California; parents, Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma (Athena) of Livermore, California, and Joseph Kingma (Sandy) of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.
LIVERMORE, CA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg encourages online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA

