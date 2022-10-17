Read full article on original website
Mike Gunn
2d ago
sounds kinda one sided and maybe a lil racist . I never been camping before but doesn't alot of people from every race camp ?
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
wfxrtv.com
Residents protest Evans Spring development project
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WSET
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia
Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
wfirnews.com
Petal it Forward returns to the Valley this week
Three local partners will be handing out 5,000 bouquets of flowers around the Roanoke Valley this week. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
NRVNews
Day, Susan Kingma Hudson
Susan Kingma Hudson Day, 56, of Livermore, California, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, Dr. David Day of Livermore, California; parents, Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma (Athena) of Livermore, California, and Joseph Kingma (Sandy) of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg encourages online bill pay
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
Comments / 4