A chat with MSU icon Jim Bibbs; Bibbs on being named 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, being MSU's first Black coach, the struggles of today's athlete | Current Sports | Oct. 14, 2022

 2 days ago
wkar.org

MSU @ Michigan football scheduled as the second night game in rivalry history; Are the Michigan Wolverines a legit title contender?; Adam Nightingale MSU hockey update | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

WKAR Century of Service Float Wins MSU Homecoming Award

The WKAR float in the 2022 MSU Homecoming Parade was selected as best MSU Departmental Float. The award-winning teams at WKAR have another honor to hang on their wall. The WKAR entry in the 2022 MSU Homecoming parade took the award for best MSU Departmental Float. Float award winners were...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State football's rivalry matchup with Michigan to be played at 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State football will take on rival Michigan in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a nighttime matchup for just the second time in series history. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.The only other time the two programs met in a night game was in 2017, in which the Spartans took down the No. 7 Wolverines 14-10 at Michigan Stadium. The game also served as former Head Coach Mark Dantonio's final career win over Michigan.The Wolverines lead the overall series dating back to 1898,...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
fentoninprint.com

Michigan State University’s president pressured to resign

Last month, Michigan State University (MSU) President Samuel Stanley was given until Sept. 13 to resign or he would risk being fired. According to the Detroit Free Press, an MSU spokeswoman confirmed that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley were in discussions about his contract. At the time, however, she declined further information on whether or not he received an ultimatum.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

MSU Council passes vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

The Michigan State University Council has issued a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees. During a virtual meeting Tuesday, members of the University Council voted 85-6 in favor of signaling they’ve lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees. The University Council includes members of the...
EAST LANSING, MI

