A chat with MSU icon Jim Bibbs; Bibbs on being named 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, being MSU's first Black coach, the struggles of today's athlete | Current Sports | Oct. 14, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
wkar.org
MSU @ Michigan football scheduled as the second night game in rivalry history; Are the Michigan Wolverines a legit title contender?; Adam Nightingale MSU hockey update | Current Sports | Oct. 18, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the news concerning the start time of the MSU at Michigan football game. For just the second time in the rivalries history the game will be played at night. Also, for the first time in the history of the rivalry, both programs will be coming off bye-weeks. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Also, hear what MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale had to say about his team splitting the series against UMass Lowell last week. That, and more!
wkar.org
WKAR Century of Service Float Wins MSU Homecoming Award
The WKAR float in the 2022 MSU Homecoming Parade was selected as best MSU Departmental Float. The award-winning teams at WKAR have another honor to hang on their wall. The WKAR entry in the 2022 MSU Homecoming parade took the award for best MSU Departmental Float. Float award winners were...
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
abc12.com
Students and parents upset that dismissed Kearsley football coach is still teaching
Students and parents raised concerns about dismissed Kearsley football coach Sean Fitzgerald continuing to teach in the district. Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom. Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head...
Michigan State football's rivalry matchup with Michigan to be played at 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State football will take on rival Michigan in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a nighttime matchup for just the second time in series history. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.The only other time the two programs met in a night game was in 2017, in which the Spartans took down the No. 7 Wolverines 14-10 at Michigan Stadium. The game also served as former Head Coach Mark Dantonio's final career win over Michigan.The Wolverines lead the overall series dating back to 1898,...
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
Michigan, Michigan State each have 1 player on AP midseason All-American team
Which Michigan and Michigan State players made the AP midseason All-American team?Why did Blake Corum and Bryce Baringer make the AP midseason All-American team?. We are halfway through (depending on your team) the 2022 college football season, and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have been rolling, while the Michigan State Spartans have a losing record.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
fentoninprint.com
Michigan State University’s president pressured to resign
Last month, Michigan State University (MSU) President Samuel Stanley was given until Sept. 13 to resign or he would risk being fired. According to the Detroit Free Press, an MSU spokeswoman confirmed that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley were in discussions about his contract. At the time, however, she declined further information on whether or not he received an ultimatum.
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Jackson’s House of Taco closing after 43 years as owner plans retirement
JACKSON, MI – House of Taco hasn’t been just a job for Chuck Minix. It’s a place where he met friends, spent time with his family and grew a legacy of great food in the Jackson area. He spent 43 years growing the restaurant into a successful...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
wkar.org
MSU Council passes vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees
The Michigan State University Council has issued a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees. During a virtual meeting Tuesday, members of the University Council voted 85-6 in favor of signaling they’ve lost confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees. The University Council includes members of the...
Comments / 0