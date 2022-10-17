Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Best Hero Season 1
With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to understand...
When Is The Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend
After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them various gifts. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend. Here is when the Double XP Weekend begins. Double XP Dates. To apologize for any issues players experienced around the game’s launch. There...
K’Sante PBE Date: When to Expect the Shuriman Tank
The next League of Legends champion coming is K’Sante. He will be the first champion from a brand new region of Shurima, Nazumah. He will have his own culture separate from what fans of the lore already know. Not much else is known or has been leaked about him just yet. That being said, K’Sante should be coming soon. Here is the likely League of Legends K’Sante PBE Release Date.
How To Claim Free Overwatch 2 Rewards
After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them free Overwatch 2 rewards. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend and the others are a free Reaper Skin and a weapon charm. Here’s how to claim the free Overwatch 2 rewards.
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Fortnightmares Escape Room Sign-Up
Fortnite’s Halloween event is back yet again bringing new game modes, rewards, and cosmetics. To earn these items players will have to complete the Fortnightmares Escape Room sign-up. Without doing so, no progress toward any of the different tasks and challenges will be earned. Here’s how to signup for the Fortnitemares Escape Room.
Kiriko Is Finally Available in Competitive Mode in 'Overwatch 2'
One of the downsides of Overwatch 2 is that players will have to unlock heroes new and old in the game — but longtime fans are particularly excited about the new characters available to play as in a match. Kiriko is one of these new characters. Her specialty is healing, helping her comrades out when they're injured and negating their status conditions.
K’Sante Skins For League of Legends
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah is heading to the rift and looking for trouble. The newest top lane brawler was revealed early in the morning on Saturday October 15. K’Sante’s gameplay trailer highlighted the new champion and gave players a small glimpse of what the champion can do. While his kit isn’t exactly known just yet, players while most likely get a look at the skins for K’Sante very soon. Better yet, players can be optimistic about what the additional skin for K’Sante may look even before the initial announcement.
Apex Legends Catalyst Revealed
Apex Legends continues to bring out great characters. They are very unique in what they offer and while some may be stronger than others, none of them are boring. This has continued since their first characters and now to the newest ones. Season 15 will see the newest Legend making their way into the arena. Here is what has been shown and is known about Apex Legends Catalyst including their release date.
VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT yet again has a new set of weapon skins being leaked prior to their release dates. With VALORANT Developers quiet with the upcoming Episode 5, Act 3 launch, leakers took it upon themselves to find news. This time around leakers found the VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Bundle. Here are the new VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins.
Pokémon Bellibolt Scarlet And Violet Reveal
Electric-type Gym Leader Iono has revealed to gamers not only her partner gym Pokémon, but a new Pokémon added to the franchise. Pokémon Bellibolt, an Electric-type frog will be joining the evergrowing roster of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet. Bellibolt Bio. Category :. EleFrog Pokémon. Type...
Overwatch 2 McDonald’s collab arrives with Epic Lightning Tracer Skin
After months of leaks and teasers across social media, Overwatch 2’s collaboration with McDonald’s has finally landed down under as Australian fans can now get their hands on limited-time Overwatch meals to unlock the Epic Lightning Tracer Skin. Weeks before Overwatch 2 arrived in early access, fans were...
Netflix Launching New Gaming Studio Led by Former Overwatch Producer
Netflix is continuing its expansion into gaming by opening a new development studio in Southern California. According to TechCrunch, Netflix’s VP of gaming, Mike Verdu, said this new studio will include former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch boss Chako Sonny at the helm. “He could have done anything, but...
Everything we know about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The next WoW expansion will add dragons you can play, dragons you can ride, and a trip to the dragon homeland.
[Sources] Evil Geniuses to Part Ways with Peter Dun
After two full years, Evil Geniuses and Peter Dun will be going their separate ways according to sources. This comes after Peter Dun stepped away from the Head Coaching position earlier this year and into more of a consulting-type coaching role. There are no current indications as to what Dun’s or Evil Geniuses’ next moves will be.
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
Smash Bros. Creator Posts Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Original N64 Prototype
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. A new video unveils footage from Dragon King: The Fighting Game – the original game that formed the basis for Super Smash Bros.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
CD Projekt confirms there are no plans for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2
Despite its success, Netflix's Cyberpunk anime was always planned as a one-off.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
