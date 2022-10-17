ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football transfers from 2021: Where are they now

By Matt Carter
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4CX8_0icGDj3L00
Terrell Dawkins (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

After the end of last season and through spring, 7 players from NC State football transferred. Where are they now?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

UNC, Terquavion Smith among top picks in ACC hoops preseason

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference went with North Carolina as the favorite to win the league’s regular-season title. Two familiar faces were also recognized. UNC, which was picked as The Associated Press preseason No. 1 team, won the vote of media members at the 2022 ACC Tipoff, receiving 90 of 101 first-place votes […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Scarlet Nation

James Brown Saw More Than A Basketball School During UNC Visit

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. North Carolina had another important visitor on campus this past weekend. James Brown made his way to Chapel Hill from Chicago for his third of five officials. Brown has already been to Missouri and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them. But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils. "Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, ...
DURHAM, NC
wbtw.com

North Carolina #1 in preseason AP men’s college basketball poll

The preseason edition of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was was released Monday and the reigning NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina, got the nod at the No. 1 spot UNC, which brings back four of its five starters, earned 47 of a possible 62 first-place votes to edge out Gonzaga.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
OXFORD, MS
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List

According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy