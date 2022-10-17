Read full article on original website
Related
Ivy Tech Foundation honors top benefactors
The Ivy Tech Foundation recently recognized its top benefactors. The post Ivy Tech Foundation honors top benefactors appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
getnews.info
Porter Ranch Dental Studio Hands Over the Baton of Leadership to A Duo of Dynamic and Dedicated Dentists
The reins are being handed over to a new administration after months of planning and collaboration amongst the past and present owners of the dental studio. Porter Ranch Dental Studio is pleased to announce a change in its ownership as Dr. Alex Dolgov and Dr. Thu Hoang have become the new owners of the dental studio based in California. This handover was confirmed by the former owner, Dr. Bang Phan, who gracefully bowed out after faithfully serving the Porter Ranch Dental Studio. Dr. Phan’s model of selfless leadership and an incredible work ethic has left an indelible mark on Porter Ranch.
Arbonne Receives Global Recognition for Its Dedication to Sustainability as It Nears 100% Worldwide Renewable Electricity Goal
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Arbonne UK,Arbonne International ’s subsidiary in the United Kingdom, was honored by the UK Direct Selling Association (UK DSA) with its Sustainability Award for redefining what it means to be a conscious corporation. The award was presented during the UK DSA Conference 2022 in Oxford, England. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005888/en/ Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Executive Leadership Council Honors 132 Black Scholars with $1.5M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala
The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders, announced that it has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to 132 undergraduate and graduate students during its annual recognition gala and fundraising event on October 6, 2022 in Washington D.C.
Nadia Lopez In Conversation With Marlon Peterson: Disrupting The Education System And Advocating For The Marginalized
Nadia Lopez discusses injustices and toxicity educators face while advocating for Black and Brown children living in marginalized communities.
Association For Women In Science Launches Online Member Community
The Association for Women in Science (AWIS) has established a private, online community for members of the association to connect with one another and advance their careers. Members can participate in discussion threads to inspire, mentor, and support one another. They can also search the directory and private message other AWIS members. In addition, the community offers private groups to help chapter leaders facilitate communication and reporting.
Girls Leadership Summit in Hong Kong focuses on STEM
The first FutureGEN Girls Leadership summit in October was a one-day event aiming to inspire teenage girls to develop leadership skills and explore careers in STEM.
rv-pro.com
RV Women’s Alliance Offers Mentorship Program
Providing a forum for successful mentoring relationships has been part of the RV Women’s Alliance strategic plan since its founding. After a successful pilot program in 2022, the Alliance is officially launching a full mentorship program for 2023. “We consistently hear from members that they want education and networking...
Comments / 0