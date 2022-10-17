Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County Commissioners rescind partial fire restrictions, allow open burning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Opening burning is once again allowed in Campbell County following commissioner action to rescind a partial fire restriction put in place July 19. The move comes at the recommendation of the Campbell County fire warden, a press release states. “The public is urged to be very...
county17.com
Campbell first responders to hold public safety events Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County first responders will hold a trio of public safety events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Campbell County Public Health, 2301 S. 4-J Road. Prevent drug abuse and theft. To help prevent pill abuse and theft, residents...
county17.com
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: B.J. Clark
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
county17.com
Campbell County House District 53 Representative Candidate Questionnaire: Larry Williamson
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Report (10/17/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Oct. 17:. At 8:45 a.m. to South Gillette Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:20 a.m. to Church Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 11:56 a.m. to Meadow Lane for an emergency...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Brunner
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
City passes ordinance amending shoplifting penalties
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An ordinance adding jail time as a potential punishment for repeat shoplifting offenders has passed its third and final reading by the Gillette City Council. Passed with a unanimous vote during the council’s Oct. 18 meeting, the ordinance gives the Municipal Court authority to sentence individuals...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 18, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers ticketed two 14-year-old boys for assault...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituaries: Claar; Hansen
Clell Richard “Dick” Claar: September 22, 1947 – October 11, 2022. Clell Richard “Dick” Claar, 75, of Moorcroft, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Dick was born on September 22, 1947 to Clell R. and Evelyn (Kimsey) Varner in Alameda, CA. He graduated high school in Aurora, CO. After high school he returned to Moorcroft and met his lifelong love Johnnie Faye Farnsworth. They were married in Newcastle on November 26, 1965. He was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He loved his country and was very proud of this service.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 16, Warlow Drive and Burma Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Registration opens for 30th annual Turkey Trot
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Registration has opened at Campbell County Parks and Recreation for the 30th Annual Turkey Trot Run/Walk, which will take place Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day. The race at CAM-PLEX Park is open to runners and walkers. Registration will continue through Nov. 21 at the Recreation Center, 250 Shoshone Ave., Gillette.
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price falls 12 cents, more than doubling national price decline
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell this week for the first time in a month, coming down 5.4 cents, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Campbell County’s average price also fell this week, down 12 cents from a week ago. “After a sharp rise in the...
county17.com
Lots of sun and warmth as high pressure settles in again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure from the west settling into the area for the first half of the week, Campbell County can expect to see dry conditions, light winds and lots of sunshine. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of today of...
