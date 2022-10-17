Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson set to visit with struggling Baltimore Ravens
Even at 35 years old, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently made it clear that he has no
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver
DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
Centre Daily
Pete Carroll Compares WR Dee Eskridge to Former Seahawks WR Golden Tate
There is little doubt as to who the top two receivers are for the Seattle Seahawks, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett serving as quarterback Geno Smith's top weapons. Smith's emergence as a potential franchise-caliber quarterback has been helped by having one of the NFL's best receiving duos. Through six...
Centre Daily
Previewing the Houston Texans Defense
Even being as bad as a one-win team would seem to be, the Houston Texans still have a few positives to draw from. One of them is their defense, which rank a respectable 13th in the NFL in points allowed. Texans head coach Love Smith has a history of being...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Centre Daily
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.
Melvin Gordon ‘Likes’ Tweets About Trade From Broncos
The Denver running back is having a nightmarish season and it appears he is fine with taking his talents elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers’ pass rush will be crucial against Mahomes, Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers are well aware of the damage Patrick Mahomes can do when throwing the football. The 2018 NFL MVP has lit up the 49ers for 69 points in his first two matchups against the franchise. The most recent showdown came in Super Bowl LIV, with Mahomes going for 286 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a short rushing touchdown.
Centre Daily
Eagles Make a Statement, Prove a Few Things in Beating Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles hadn’t played anybody. Wait’ll they get a look at this “great" Dallas defense, Jalen Hurts hasn't played anything like this before. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has never lost an NFL game. Has never even thrown an interception. Well, now the “best backup...
Centre Daily
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Centre Daily
Jets regroup to beat Avs 4-3 in OT on Pionk’s 2nd goal
Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime...
