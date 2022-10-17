ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Quarter cent sales tax info event tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a public information event tonight at the Shears Technology Center at 6:30 p.m. on the quarter-cent sales tax renewal vote. The quarter cent sales tax that supports street construction, property tax relief, Cosmosphere and Strataca is up for a public vote November 8. If approved, this would be the sixth time voters gave the go-ahead for the tax.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson city committees, boards still looking for members

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is currently seeking applications for boards and commissions. Terms are for three years and will begin Jan. 1. Those wishing to apply should submit their applications as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 14. Boards accepting applications include:. • Airport...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Lots of applicants to look through Nov. 1 for permanent City Manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher gave more details on the way the meeting with the consultant to talk about his replacement will go. "November 1st is when the council will meet with the recruiter, Art Davis," Meagher said Tuesday. "At that time, he'll have a list of candidates he'll have gone through. Art has not only received applications, but those that are qualified, he's asked for additional information. He'll have information on these candidates, probably make some recommendations, allow you to look at the list of candidates and their qualifications, make a selection on those that you would like to interview and set a date for those interviews."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Haven council offers public works job Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Electrical Distribution Superintendent Chad Swartz is being offered the job as the city's Public Works Director. The Haven City Council voted 3-2 to offer him the job at their Monday meeting. He has until noon Wednesday to decide. Swartz will be offered the job at...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

17th Talk20 Hutch date is January 27, 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Date for the 17th Talk20 Hutch has been announced as Friday, January 27, 2023. Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence

Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Parenting course offered at Plum Creek in Nov. and Dec.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is hosting a "Raising Cooperative Kids" course on 6 Monday evenings in November and December. The course is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 7 through December 12. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will...
BUHLER, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee

New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Textron to expand in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
WICHITA, KS
