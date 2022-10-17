Read full article on original website
Quarter cent sales tax info event tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a public information event tonight at the Shears Technology Center at 6:30 p.m. on the quarter-cent sales tax renewal vote. The quarter cent sales tax that supports street construction, property tax relief, Cosmosphere and Strataca is up for a public vote November 8. If approved, this would be the sixth time voters gave the go-ahead for the tax.
Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
Hutchinson city committees, boards still looking for members
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is currently seeking applications for boards and commissions. Terms are for three years and will begin Jan. 1. Those wishing to apply should submit their applications as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 14. Boards accepting applications include:. • Airport...
City council tentatively approves catalytic converter ordinance
The Wichita City Council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.
Housing development property annexed into Great Bend city limits
Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has taken another step toward building a 28-unit, low-income housing development in Great Bend. The Great Bend City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that annexes a 24-acre lot, behind Walmart, into city limits and being able to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer.
Lots of applicants to look through Nov. 1 for permanent City Manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher gave more details on the way the meeting with the consultant to talk about his replacement will go. "November 1st is when the council will meet with the recruiter, Art Davis," Meagher said Tuesday. "At that time, he'll have a list of candidates he'll have gone through. Art has not only received applications, but those that are qualified, he's asked for additional information. He'll have information on these candidates, probably make some recommendations, allow you to look at the list of candidates and their qualifications, make a selection on those that you would like to interview and set a date for those interviews."
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
Haven council offers public works job Monday
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Electrical Distribution Superintendent Chad Swartz is being offered the job as the city's Public Works Director. The Haven City Council voted 3-2 to offer him the job at their Monday meeting. He has until noon Wednesday to decide. Swartz will be offered the job at...
Detour in Mulvane Monday adds nearly 20 minutes
A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.
17th Talk20 Hutch date is January 27, 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Date for the 17th Talk20 Hutch has been announced as Friday, January 27, 2023. Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking.
Heartland Credit Union has International Credit Union Day events
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union is hosting a Shred Event today, October 20, at the Hutchinson 23rd and Severance, Newton, and Maize branches in commemoration of International Credit Union Day. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to securely dispose of your personal documents (limit 3 boxes...
Kansas advance voting begins: How to vote early for 2022 midterm elections
Kansas advance voting for the 2022 midterm election begins Oct. 19, but there’s plenty of other information voters need to know.
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
Parenting course offered at Plum Creek in Nov. and Dec.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 is hosting a "Raising Cooperative Kids" course on 6 Monday evenings in November and December. The course is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 7 through December 12. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will...
Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse bell will get a new home
Commissioners voted to approve plans that will remove the existing reception desk and make a platform for the bell.
Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee
New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Textron to expand in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
