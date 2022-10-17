Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Sources: Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction
Sources: Jack Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction & Thoughts
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks releasing Josh Gordon, email reply to NFL
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media in his usual Monday press conference that comes after the team enjoyed a bye last week. The Titans were busy making moves to start the week, as they announced the signing of wide receiver C.J. Board to the practice squad, which was made possible by the release of fellow wideout Josh Gordon.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
Browns, Jacoby Brissett’s struggles figure to worsen amid injury to key offensive piece
The Cleveland Browns have not looked great in the last month. Amid the continued absence of Deshaun Watson, the team has struggled to start the year. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 2 – 4 record, along with the Steelers. It’s certainly panicking time in Cleveland right now.
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Offense
The good times continue to roll over in East Rutherford as the New York Football Giants keep winning under head coach Brian Daboll. One week after their miraculous come-from-behind effort in London to shock the Green Bay Packers, the Giants were again faced with a daring deficit at home against the Baltimore Ravens. With the defense's help of a few forced turnovers, New York found a way to rise up and defeat the Ravens, 24-20, to extend their hot start to 5-1.
Now or never? Kingsbury says Cardinals have 'got to get better on offense' vs. Saints
Do you know what has been completely miserable about the Cardinals’ defense, which has been stepping up and absolutely shutting down the opponents’ top playmakers virtually every single week since the season opener? It’s only making the Cardinals’ alarmingly ice-cold offense look worse. ...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Giving Teddy His Due, Sanders and the Not-So-Special Teams, and More
Did Mcfly say why he didn’t kill the clock in first half with seconds left and regroup? Instead, we gifted them a FG!. Hey Tommy, before I answer I have to ask whether you were showing more respect to Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins were 3-0 or did the “Mcfly” just start after they started losing some games. OK, moving on, I’ll actually agree with you because at the time I thought it was an overly aggressive move that’s fine with a highly functioning offense, which wasn’t the case Sunday because of the pass protection issues. And I’ll let McDaniel’s own words explain his thinking there — this is what he said after the game: “You know, the thinking really is a lot of the stuff that when I’m making those decisions, it’s based upon the whole team and where we’re at, and I wanted to — there’s been some stuff that whether it’s true or not true, it feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control. It always is in your control, but it feels, and knowing how the defense was playing, I think it was — we had the opportunity to get the ball back after halftime, so I saw it as a time that would really benefit the whole team if we could go get those points. I always do that based on what’s best for the team, fully knowing that it is result-based. Great calls if it works, terrible calls if it doesn’t. But I think at that point in the game, it would have best served us to have a little momentum going into halftime, and I’ll always make that decision if that’s the case.”
‘Genuine’ Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began. Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.
Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Running Rough, Despite Win Over Saints
What the Cincinnati Bengals have done is commendable. To start the season off a disappointing 0-2 and to battle back to a 3-3 record shows exactly how much fight they have and that they are still out to compete in an extremely competitive AFC. However, we haven't seen the Bengals play their best football yet and there's something we can all point to that isn't at the same level as it was last season.
Ian Rapoport Gives Us The Inside Scoop On Easterby & Dan Snyder
Ian Rapoport Gives Us The Inside Scoop On Easterby & Dan Snyder
New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are
Gritty. Tough. Smart. Productive. Stubborn. Whatever adjective you want to use for the New York Giants, who are off to a surprising 5-1 start this season, you probably won’t be too far off in your opinion. That’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have turned...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Blames Hamstring Injury On Reserve Role
Following a 123-109 defeat at the hands of the reigning 2022 championship-winning Golden State Warriors last night, several Los Angeles Lakers did not mince words across an array of pretty peeved press conferences postgame. Current starting point guard Russell Westbrook had some intriguing insights into the sore left hamstring he battled through last night to produce a fairly respectable stat line (although he still made some very questionable decisions), a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.
