Houston, TX

Centre Daily

Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Centre Daily

New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Offense

The good times continue to roll over in East Rutherford as the New York Football Giants keep winning under head coach Brian Daboll. One week after their miraculous come-from-behind effort in London to shock the Green Bay Packers, the Giants were again faced with a daring deficit at home against the Baltimore Ravens. With the defense's help of a few forced turnovers, New York found a way to rise up and defeat the Ravens, 24-20, to extend their hot start to 5-1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Giving Teddy His Due, Sanders and the Not-So-Special Teams, and More

Did Mcfly say why he didn’t kill the clock in first half with seconds left and regroup? Instead, we gifted them a FG!. Hey Tommy, before I answer I have to ask whether you were showing more respect to Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins were 3-0 or did the “Mcfly” just start after they started losing some games. OK, moving on, I’ll actually agree with you because at the time I thought it was an overly aggressive move that’s fine with a highly functioning offense, which wasn’t the case Sunday because of the pass protection issues. And I’ll let McDaniel’s own words explain his thinking there — this is what he said after the game: “You know, the thinking really is a lot of the stuff that when I’m making those decisions, it’s based upon the whole team and where we’re at, and I wanted to — there’s been some stuff that whether it’s true or not true, it feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control. It always is in your control, but it feels, and knowing how the defense was playing, I think it was — we had the opportunity to get the ball back after halftime, so I saw it as a time that would really benefit the whole team if we could go get those points. I always do that based on what’s best for the team, fully knowing that it is result-based. Great calls if it works, terrible calls if it doesn’t. But I think at that point in the game, it would have best served us to have a little momentum going into halftime, and I’ll always make that decision if that’s the case.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Centre Daily

‘Genuine’ Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began. Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Running Rough, Despite Win Over Saints

What the Cincinnati Bengals have done is commendable. To start the season off a disappointing 0-2 and to battle back to a 3-3 record shows exactly how much fight they have and that they are still out to compete in an extremely competitive AFC. However, we haven't seen the Bengals play their best football yet and there's something we can all point to that isn't at the same level as it was last season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are

Gritty. Tough. Smart. Productive. Stubborn. Whatever adjective you want to use for the New York Giants, who are off to a surprising 5-1 start this season, you probably won’t be too far off in your opinion. That’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have turned...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Blames Hamstring Injury On Reserve Role

Following a 123-109 defeat at the hands of the reigning 2022 championship-winning Golden State Warriors last night, several Los Angeles Lakers did not mince words across an array of pretty peeved press conferences postgame. Current starting point guard Russell Westbrook had some intriguing insights into the sore left hamstring he battled through last night to produce a fairly respectable stat line (although he still made some very questionable decisions), a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.
LOS ANGELES, CA

