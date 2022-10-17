Read full article on original website
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
FDA confirms Adderall shortage as largest manufacturer warns of delays through end of the year
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
The FDA is FAILING children with its weak vaping policies, study finds
America's leading regulators are not doing enough to curb youth nicotine use, a new study warns. An analysis of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings issued for improperly selling nicotine products found that the agency is targeting small online retailers. There is also a focus on refillable devices by the...
FDA holds hearing to remove pregnancy drug from market, company pushes back
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn’t work. A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes...
FDA's warning on NyQuil chicken led to 7,000 online searches for recipe compared to days before
Searches for NyQuil chicken skyrocketed after the United States Federal Drug Administration issued a warning against the recipe after it went viral during a recent TikTok trend. The hazardous recipe, dubbed 'sleepy chicken,' gained traction earlier this year and prompted the FDA to issue a statement on the method and...
Hearing Aids Now Available OTC: Everything You Need to Know
The FDA now allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter. This can make hearing aids more accessible and affordable for many people. These OTC hearing aids are for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. For the first time hearing aids are now available over the counter (OTC) at many...
FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for first booster dose
Novavax on Wednesday received Food and Drug Administration authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Yet unlike the bivalent mRNA vaccines currently on the market, Novavax’s booster only targets the original strain of the virus, rather than the original strain and the omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The company is studying an omicron-specific vaccine, but […]
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory...
U.S. FDA Grants 510(k) Clearance for Impella Low Profile Sheath
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) for its Impella Low Profile Sheath. Compared to the existing 14 French (Fr) sheath used for placement of Impella CP, the new sheath maintains the same inner diameter, but reduces the outer diameter by nearly 2 Fr. As a result of its smaller size and other technological advancements, the Low Profile Sheath will facilitate easier Impella insertion and removal, reduce procedural steps and help improve outcomes.
US government seeks court injunctions against six e-cigarette manufacturers as FDA steps up enforcement
The US Department of Justice took legal action against six e-cigarette manufacturers Tuesday, seeking permanent injunctions against the manufacturers on behalf of the US Food and Drug Administration. The flurry of complaints marked the first time the FDA has taken this step against e-cigarette manufacturers to enforce its premarket review requirements for new tobacco products.
Nestlé recalls cookie dough with fudge filling due to potential plastic contamination
Nestlé is voluntarily recalling its chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling after it was discovered that products could have white plastic pieces present. According to the FDA, the cookie dough produced between June and September 2022 have the potential to be contaminated with plastic pieces. The FDA said that these products were distributed to the United States and Puerto Rico.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc
MIST announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), a type of abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia). The RAPID trial achieved its primary endpoint, with patients taking etripamil demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful difference in time...
The graph that explains America's Adderall shortage - as it's revealed prescriptions DOUBLED during pandemic
Prescriptions for the ADHD drug Adderall doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data that likely explains the nationwide shortage. Arrive Health, a health technology company based in Denver, Colorado, estimates that ADHD drugs now makes up 2.3 per cent of all prescriptions written in the US. This is more...
