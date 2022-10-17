Read full article on original website
USPS price hike takes effect this month
(NEXSTAR) – The holidays may be months away, but holiday peak pricing is already going into effect at the United States Postal Service. “Peak-season pricing” starts Sunday, October 2 and lasts through January 22, 2023, USPS said. Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Retail Ground prices are all affected, though international products […]
USPS announces stamp price hikes for 2023
(NEXSTAR) – The price of postage is going up — again. The United States Postal Service officially announced the price of Forever stamps and other postage will go up on Jan. 22, 2023. The move has been anticipated for months after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that increases would be necessary to keep up with costs. Inflation was expected to add $1 billion to the Postal Service’s operating budget, the Associated Press reported.
The price of stamps is going up – again. Here’s when and by how much
USPS announced the changes earlier this month.
Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5% Starting Oct. 1
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?
If you're wondering when your October Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment will arrive, you'll have to check with the agency in your state that issues benefits. Although SNAP is...
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts
Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.
Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Shipping, Wrapping & Extras To Account For in Your Holiday Budget
We all know the holidays can be expensive, but we tend to focus on the big-ticket items. Whether it's gift-giving, travel or a big family meal, we know what the biggest holiday costs are in most...
