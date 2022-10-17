The Client Experience team supports the sales team with the goal of campaign performance and client satisfaction. The Client Experience Strategist (CES) is the main point of contact for all post-sale clients. The CES quarterbacks all facets of the campaign, monitoring performance against the clients’ goals. They analyze campaign reports and make recommendations for optimization. They are collaborative, strategic, and forward-thinking problem solvers focused on providing excellent client experience and driving results. For campaigns that qualify for pre- sale support, after closing, the Solutions Strategist will hand off the campaign – Strategy, solutions, KPIs - and the CES will onboard the client.

