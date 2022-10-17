ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 8 WROC

USPS price hike takes effect this month

(NEXSTAR) – The holidays may be months away, but holiday peak pricing is already going into effect at the United States Postal Service. “Peak-season pricing” starts Sunday, October 2 and lasts through January 22, 2023, USPS said. Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Retail Ground prices are all affected, though international products […]
The Hill

USPS announces stamp price hikes for 2023

(NEXSTAR) – The price of postage is going up — again. The United States Postal Service officially announced the price of Forever stamps and other postage will go up on Jan. 22, 2023. The move has been anticipated for months after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that increases would be necessary to keep up with costs. Inflation was expected to add $1 billion to the Postal Service’s operating budget, the Associated Press reported.
The Flint Journal

Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ConsumerAffairs

Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.

Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Client Experience Strategist

The Client Experience team supports the sales team with the goal of campaign performance and client satisfaction. The Client Experience Strategist (CES) is the main point of contact for all post-sale clients. The CES quarterbacks all facets of the campaign, monitoring performance against the clients’ goals. They analyze campaign reports and make recommendations for optimization. They are collaborative, strategic, and forward-thinking problem solvers focused on providing excellent client experience and driving results. For campaigns that qualify for pre- sale support, after closing, the Solutions Strategist will hand off the campaign – Strategy, solutions, KPIs - and the CES will onboard the client.

