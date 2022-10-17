Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? Locked On Browns
Are the Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? It sure looks that way after yet another loss.
3 Steelers most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season seemed to be on the ropes heading into Week 6. They had lost their previous four games, and were set to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing Brady usually doesn’t bode well if you are attempting to end a losing streak, and it seemed like things would be getting worse for the Steelers before they got better.
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Yardbarker
Browns Release S Richard LeCounte From Practice Squad
The following is an updated list of Browns’ practice squad players:. LeCounte, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns out of Georgia back in 2021. He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad ever since, but was active for nine games as a rookie, recording three tackles.
Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era. It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
The calendar year of 2022 has been a year of change for the Huston Texans. The franchise departed from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. Seven months later, the Texans cut ties with former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning. The NFL trade deadline is less...
Ravens and Bengals next up on Browns’ schedule: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns (2-4) hope to turn around a season that is sliding away from them. This was supposed to be the easy part of the schedule where the Browns could go at...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Yasir Abdullah, Linebacker, Louisville Cardinals
An overhang who can rush the passer, play the run and drop into coverage efficiently. Solid musculature with room to add mass in his lower half. Not a pure edge defender, shows the ability to drop into boundary coverage and maintain the edge along with his pass rush responsibility. A sure tackler when it comes to run defense. Able to deploy him in zone coverage with confidence thanks to his functional athleticism. Spot drops into sight lines and can break up passes or even intercept the passers. Best when allowed to get out of his two-point stance and burst upfield. Shows the propensity to generate pressure as a designed looper, using closing speed to collapse pocket width. Can run the arc and flatten down the line en route to the quarterback. Timely hands that will bat down the ball at the line of scrimmage. Very little threat as a pass rusher when he can't win with get-off. Doesn't work many moves and will seldom convert speed to power or win with a bull rush. Tends to lag in his awareness, can be slow to react or get downfield on big runs. Tweener in every sense. A multidimensional player who thrives in head-down rushes or boundary zone coverage. Abdullah has some solid traits but is sort of a tweener in both build and skillset, with the need to add power and rush moves as a pass rusher in order to take the next step.
Centre Daily
Previewing the Houston Texans Defense
Even being as bad as a one-win team would seem to be, the Houston Texans still have a few positives to draw from. One of them is their defense, which rank a respectable 13th in the NFL in points allowed. Texans head coach Love Smith has a history of being...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Adrian Martinez, Quarterback, Kansas State Wildcats
An athlete that plays quarterback, Martinez is a dual-threat signal caller that moves the sticks. Good frame with length and a skill position-like build. Operates in a quick rhythm offense with snaps in the gun, under center, and pistol formations. An obvious dual threat who can and will exploit defenses with his legs. Shows Vision and patience as a runner on designed keepers. Agile enough in space to make the first defender miss. An easy gait with long strides in the open field. Knows when to get down and seldom takes big hits. Maneuvers the pocket with grace and calmness, keeping his eyes upfield while dipping and dogging the rush. Can work one side of the field, come off his primary, take a hitch and deliver backside. Lives to fight another down and won't put the ball in harm's way, showing an understanding of in-game context. Ball location is notable on sit routes, with a placement on the upfield shoulder. Problems arise when pressure collapses pocket depth. Feet become antsy and he will rush to the check down instead of eluding the rush as he does when only pocket width is threatened. Will hold onto the ball despite substantial pass protection and time to throw. Tight window opportunities will be there for the taking but hesitancy prevents them from being completed. Mechanically unsound at multiple points of the game including his overall motion. Remarkable job of maintaining his base, but throws with too much elbow, generating little to no force from his hips and lower half. Often leads to misses that go long, and sometimes even behind receivers. May also harm his velocity and projection as an NFL arm, as there are no Sunday throws to really speak of. Seldom stretches the field where you can evaluate deep ball accuracy and touch. Not a lot of layered shots with throws over the middle, and even fewer drive throws outside the numbers. Martinez excels in a quick rhythm, RPO scheme. His ability to stretch the defense horizontally with his legs and arm consistently moves the chains and wears defenses out. The problem is that his main vertical threat comes on designed runs where he can get into space, rather than his arm. His lack of completions on NFL concepts makes his projection flawed as a Sunday passer but his overall draft status is still suitable as a late-day three or priority-free agent.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Offense
The good times continue to roll over in East Rutherford as the New York Football Giants keep winning under head coach Brian Daboll. One week after their miraculous come-from-behind effort in London to shock the Green Bay Packers, the Giants were again faced with a daring deficit at home against the Baltimore Ravens. With the defense's help of a few forced turnovers, New York found a way to rise up and defeat the Ravens, 24-20, to extend their hot start to 5-1.
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
Steelers’ Damontae Kazee Nearing Return From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without backup safety Damontae Kazee throughout the regular season, but that could be coming to an end soon. Kazee has been present in the locker room after practice and recently told TribLive's Chris Adamski that he's nearing a return as early as next week.
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Giving Teddy His Due, Sanders and the Not-So-Special Teams, and More
Did Mcfly say why he didn’t kill the clock in first half with seconds left and regroup? Instead, we gifted them a FG!. Hey Tommy, before I answer I have to ask whether you were showing more respect to Mike McDaniel when the Dolphins were 3-0 or did the “Mcfly” just start after they started losing some games. OK, moving on, I’ll actually agree with you because at the time I thought it was an overly aggressive move that’s fine with a highly functioning offense, which wasn’t the case Sunday because of the pass protection issues. And I’ll let McDaniel’s own words explain his thinking there — this is what he said after the game: “You know, the thinking really is a lot of the stuff that when I’m making those decisions, it’s based upon the whole team and where we’re at, and I wanted to — there’s been some stuff that whether it’s true or not true, it feels on the field when you’re getting a slew of penalties, it feels like it’s out of your control. It always is in your control, but it feels, and knowing how the defense was playing, I think it was — we had the opportunity to get the ball back after halftime, so I saw it as a time that would really benefit the whole team if we could go get those points. I always do that based on what’s best for the team, fully knowing that it is result-based. Great calls if it works, terrible calls if it doesn’t. But I think at that point in the game, it would have best served us to have a little momentum going into halftime, and I’ll always make that decision if that’s the case.”
Centre Daily
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.
Comments / 0