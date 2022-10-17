Read full article on original website
CAPTURE program to benefit from annual dinner
Local radio personalities and police officers will be serving up spaghetti for the annual Cops and Jocks spaghetti dinner Tuesday. The Seaway Terminal in Port Huron will once again be the location for the fundraiser which runs from 4 to 7pm. Port Huron Police Chief Joe Platzer tells WPHM it is the largest fundraiser for the CAPTURE program which pays out cash rewards for the arrest of a wanted suspect.
Bridge inspections could cause traffic disruptions
Inspections of three city owned bridges will be taking place this week in Port Huron. City engineers will be conducting bi-annual maintenance inspections of the 7th Street, 10th Street and Gratiot Avenue Bridges starting Tuesday October 18th. Bridges will have intermittent openings and lane closures between 8am and 5pm. The inspections are expected to be completed by Wednesday October 19th.
