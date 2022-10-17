Local radio personalities and police officers will be serving up spaghetti for the annual Cops and Jocks spaghetti dinner Tuesday. The Seaway Terminal in Port Huron will once again be the location for the fundraiser which runs from 4 to 7pm. Port Huron Police Chief Joe Platzer tells WPHM it is the largest fundraiser for the CAPTURE program which pays out cash rewards for the arrest of a wanted suspect.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO