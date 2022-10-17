ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
FOX Sports

Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Yankees-Astros ALCS starts Wednesday

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Remaining Playoff Teams Highlight Stark Contrast in White Sox Goals vs. Results

It wasn’t long ago that Chicago White Sox' general manager Rick Hahn stood before the media and announced that his club was “mired in mediocrity.” The goal moving forward was to build a contending baseball team that was not only able to win the AL Central over a period of “sustained success,” but also go deep into the playoffs and become a perennial contender.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Yanks Win, Head to ALCS Wed., NLCS Phillies Win NBA Celtics, Warriors Win

In MLB, the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 to win their ALDS 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo all homered for New York. The Yankees advance to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 1. It is a Best of 7 Series. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy