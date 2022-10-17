Read full article on original website
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
FOX Sports
Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year. Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
AL Championship Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Yankees-Astros
Which team will advance from the American League to compete in the World Series? Our MLB writers make their picks.
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters less
Major League Baseball views expanded playoffs as the more the merrier
How to Watch Yankees and Astros ALCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros welcome the New York Yankees to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the ALCS.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Yankees-Astros ALCS starts Wednesday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason continues Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
Sporting News
How many World Series have the Phillies won? History of Philadelphia's Fall Classic appearances
Imagine traveling back to May 2022 and getting a Mets fan, a Braves fan, and a Phillies fan into a room and telling the Phillies fan they would be the last team standing in the NL East. After the Mets and Braves fans stopped laughing, the Phillies fan would probably take a swing for getting their hopes up.
Look: Brothers Make History In National League Championship Series
Prior to today, there have been a few sets of brothers who have faced each other in the MLB playoffs. However, Aaron and Austin Nola made history this afternoon when they became the first pair of brothers to face each other as pitcher and hitter in the postseason. Aaron, who...
Yardbarker
Remaining Playoff Teams Highlight Stark Contrast in White Sox Goals vs. Results
It wasn’t long ago that Chicago White Sox' general manager Rick Hahn stood before the media and announced that his club was “mired in mediocrity.” The goal moving forward was to build a contending baseball team that was not only able to win the AL Central over a period of “sustained success,” but also go deep into the playoffs and become a perennial contender.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres win Game 2, Astros take Game 1
The NLCS continued on Wednesday, with the Padres evening the series at 1-1 with an 8-5 win over the Phillies, while the Astros took Game 1 oof the ALCS, defeating the Yankees 4-2. Here are the top plays from Yankees-Astros:. Bader does it again. After hitting three home runs in...
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Head to ALCS Wed., NLCS Phillies Win NBA Celtics, Warriors Win
In MLB, the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 to win their ALDS 3-2. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo all homered for New York. The Yankees advance to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game 1. It is a Best of 7 Series. In...
