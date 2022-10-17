Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
firststateupdate.com
Police Make Arrest In Dover Pizza Restaurant Shooting
Dover Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred inside a Dover restaurant. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, the Dover Police Department arrested Isreal Brown-Foster,22, of Dover, in connection with the October 9th shooting at Roma’s Pizza, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said Brown-Foster was...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Delaware State Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics respond to a home in the 2700 blook of White Oak Road for a shooting.
dsp.delaware.gov
firststateupdate.com
Third Victim In Memorial Drive Crash Succumbs To Injuries, Police Identify Victims
The New Castle County Division of Police has announced a third death resulting from the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday. Officials said that the driver of the Ford Escape that was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition succumbed to her injuries. The three victims have...
fox29.com
Police looking for 4 suspects after man left critical in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. Reports of gunshots were called into police on the 3200 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The 34-year-old man was later found to be the victim...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN IN REFERENCE TO MULTIPLE OVERNIGHT BURGLARIES AND THEFTS
On Sunday, October 16th, 2022, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to multiple attempted burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Skyline Drive that had occurred during the overnight hours. Officers were able to collect video surveillance which captured a male suspect trying to open numerous doors to both cars and homes.
Man dies after being shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar
Police say surveillance video shows the gunman fired shots into a vehicle at close range.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Late Tuesday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by a 49-year-old male was traveling northbound...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Memorial Drive
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Tuesday (10/18), at approximately 9:30 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Memorial Drive, east of Bizarre Drive, for a motor vehicle crash. The New Castle County Emergency Medical Services, Holloway Terrace and Minquadale...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, DE. The incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road, Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are dead, and one critically injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. New Castle County Police said an eastbound Kia Sorrento crossed...
firststateupdate.com
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek shooter after Sunday morning gun death
A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Dover, and police are looking for whoever shot him. Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street around 1:15 a.m., police said. He'd been shot in...
Woman dies in North Philadelphia house fire
A woman was found dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
