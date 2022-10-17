SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- The National Football League (NFL) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today revealed that Play Mechanix won the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, competing developers had the opportunity to create innovative NFL-inspired and branded mobile games powered by the Skillz esports platform. Play Mechanix was selected out of nearly 200 developers for their high-quality graphics, NFL brand representation, and fun and challenging game play that is expected to appeal to current NFL fans and others who may be experiencing the fun of the NFL for the first time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005237/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO