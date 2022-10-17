ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Athlon Sports

Bucs Announce Monday Update On Tight End Cameron Brate

A scary moment unfolded during the Buccaneers vs. Steelers game on Sunday.  Bucs tight end Cameron Brate was stretchered off the field with a neck injury during the NFL game.  Luckily, he was able to give a thumbs up as he was stretchered off.  Todd Bowles and the Bucs announced this ...
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Steelers set to face Dolphins, look to build on win over Bucs

Coming off of its first victory in over a month, Pittsburgh will try to make it two in a row down in South Florida Sunday night against the Dolphins. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak in improbable fashion over the weekend, holding on — behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky — for a 20-18 upset win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, which provided a much-needed lift in terms of confidence and positivity around the locker room.
The Associated Press

Play Mechanix is the Winner of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- The National Football League (NFL) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today revealed that Play Mechanix won the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, competing developers had the opportunity to create innovative NFL-inspired and branded mobile games powered by the Skillz esports platform. Play Mechanix was selected out of nearly 200 developers for their high-quality graphics, NFL brand representation, and fun and challenging game play that is expected to appeal to current NFL fans and others who may be experiencing the fun of the NFL for the first time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005237/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
