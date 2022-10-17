ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

School closure: Four Denver board members have personal experience

Denver school board members soon will be faced with the often gut-wrenching — and politically unpopular — decision of whether to close schools. It’s a decision that a majority of the seven members have faced before as teachers, parents, and students. But this time, they’re on the other side. Denver’s enrollment is declining, and some schools have so few students, and so little per-pupil funding, that Superintendent Alex Marrero said the schools can no...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver police implement task force recommendations

Denver Public Safety Director Armando SaldateCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The police department has begun to implement recommendations from the Task Force to Reimagine Policing, Public Safety Director Armando Saldate told the Denver City Council Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
theplaidhorse.com

Littleton Equine Medical Center Acquires Colorado Horse Park

Singletree Equestrian, a group of Little Equine Medical Center (LEMC) veterinarians and key stakeholders, announced Wednesday the purchase of the Colorado Horse Park. LEMC will partner with LEG Shows & Events and Charlotte Robson to continue to host horse shows and has plans to build an equine clinic at the facility in the years ahead.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Controversial sidewalk law to take effect in Englewood

Signs along south Broadway read, "Eat, explore, enjoy downtown Englewood." But after early November, be sure you do not sit or lie on the sidewalks.The city backs away from calling its new ordinance an attempt to deal with the homeless population.Shawn Lewis, the city manager told CBS News Colorado, "Englewood is less concerned about who is blocking the sidewalks. Sometimes it's young adults camping out in front of the Gothic Theater to buy a movie ticket, sometimes it's people experiencing homelessness."That is evident. At a small city park, a clean up was underway when a CBS News Colorado crew was...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from DPD

A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the...
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.
AURORA, CO

