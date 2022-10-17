Read full article on original website
Buy Shares of Netflix on the Market's Next Pullback, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to pick up shares of Netflix in the next market dip. "You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More
AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
Netflix's Message to Shareholders: Focus on Revenue and Profit, Not Subscriber Adds
Netflix will no longer forecast customer additions each quarter in an attempt to shift focus to revenue and profitability. Netflix pointed out in a shareholder letter it makes more than $5 billion in operating profit while competitor streaming products lose money. Even if Netflix asks investors to change their focus,...
IBM Surpasses Quarterly Projections and Lifts Its Full-Year Revenue Forecast
IBM beat on the top and bottom lines and raised its revenue growth forecast for all of 2022. The enterprise software and consulting company had its first full quarter of sales of its new z16 mainframe computer. IBM shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after...
Europe's $9 Billion Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service Amid Bear Market
N26 Crypto will let users buy and sell 100 tokens including bitcoin and ether. The feature is first launching in Austria. N26 plans to expand it to other markets in the next six months. An N26 executive said interest in cryptocurrencies "remains super high, even in a bear market." European...
Amazon Debuts Home Insurance Store in the UK in Latest Move Into Finance
LONDON — Amazon will start selling home insurance in the U.K. through partnerships with three local insurers, further expanding the e-commerce titan's push into financial services. The company announced Wednesday it is opening a new service called Amazon Insurance Store. The product will show shoppers quotes for policies from...
Jeff Bezos Is the Latest to Warn on the Economy, Saying It's Time to ‘Batten Down the Hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
This Couple Started Their Business With Just $5,000. Now It Brings in $5 Million a Year—With Kevin O'Leary as an Investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
Fanatics Hires Finance Chief for Sports-Betting Division Before January Launch
Fanatics has hired Andrea Ellis to be chief financial officer of its Sports Betting and Gaming Division. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin says the company will launch sports betting in January. Sports betting is a crowded and competitive landscape, but Fanatics is seen as a potentially formidable contender with its database...
Netflix Adds More Than 2.4 Million Subscribers, Reveals Details About Password-Sharing Crackdown
Netflix beat third-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines Tuesday. The company said it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter, higher than the 1 million it had forecast. Netflix will begin to crack down on password sharing next year. Netflix shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is ‘Pedal to the Metal' Even With Potential Recession Looming
On Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company is not cutting production "in any meaningful way, recession or not recession." "We're very pedal to the metal come rain or shine," Musk said. Regarding Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, he said that the company "sort of...
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand
American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
FedEx Is Reassuring Holiday Shippers and Retailers It Can Deliver for Peak Season
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
