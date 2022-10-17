ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Barbour County Sheriff’s Department hiring deputies

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p6AA_0icGAw6V00

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Civil Service Commission and Barbour County Sheriff’s Department are looking to hire more deputies.

In order to be eligible for testing, job-seekers must first fill out an application, which according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department’s official Facebook page , can be obtained online or at the Barbour County Clerk’s Office by request. Applications must be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

West Virginia receiving $1.7M for adult mental health program

The department is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified West Virginia law enforcement officers with active status and a starting salary of $34,195.20. Non-certified applicants are offered a starting salary of $31,075.20.

All applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 45 on the testing date to be eligible.

Opportunities after hiring include specialized units like the regional drug task force, K-9 units, the regional SWAT team and prevention resource officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Commission proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – During the Harrison County Commission meeting on Wednesday morning, a proclamation ceremony was held for Hope Inc. The Harrison County Commission declares a proclamation that October 22, 2022, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Harrison County dedicated itself to protecting vulnerable members of the community and wants all citizens to support victims […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail

Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
HAZELTON, WV
WDTV

Glenville man charged for kicking blind dog

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after officers said he kicked and strangled a blind dog. Officers were dispatched to a home on Kelley Run Road in Gilmer County Tuesday afternoon after receiving a complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Upon arrival, officers reportedly met...
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown Fire Civil Service Commission continues retaliation hearing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Civil Service Commission heard at least six hours of testimony in the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)Local 313 claim of retaliation against the city over new personnel rules. The new personnel rules were developed after a GovHR wage and benefit study commissioned...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy