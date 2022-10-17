Barbour County Sheriff’s Department hiring deputies

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Civil Service Commission and Barbour County Sheriff’s Department are looking to hire more deputies.

In order to be eligible for testing, job-seekers must first fill out an application, which according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department’s official Facebook page , can be obtained online or at the Barbour County Clerk’s Office by request. Applications must be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

The department is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified West Virginia law enforcement officers with active status and a starting salary of $34,195.20. Non-certified applicants are offered a starting salary of $31,075.20.

All applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 45 on the testing date to be eligible.

Opportunities after hiring include specialized units like the regional drug task force, K-9 units, the regional SWAT team and prevention resource officers.

