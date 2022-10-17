Read full article on original website
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
Steelers’ Chase Claypool reportedly ‘available,’ receiver-needy Packers named as likely suitor
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is reportedly “available” ahead of next month’s NFL trade deadline with the Packers seen as his strongest suitor.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Patriots getting calls on Kendrick Bourne before NFL trade deadline (report)
Kendrick Bourne appears to be out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse, but that hasn’t stopped teams from reaching out to the Patriots to check on his availability with the trade deadline approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that there’s been interest but the Patriots aren’t yet inclined to act. He...
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: WR DeSean Jackson Signing With Ravens
Eagles great DeSean is finally back in the NFL, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. DeSean Jackson’s retirement will have to wait. The greatest deep threat in NFL history is back in the NFL. Jackson, who turns 36 in December, agreed to contract terms with the Ravens,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tom Brady Details Difficult Work-Life Balance That Comes With NFL Season
Brady details difficult work-life balance that comes with NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor. The former Patriots quarterback has displayed a strict commitment to football and his body, which has helped him play to his current age of 45. But with all...
5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team
The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
