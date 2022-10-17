ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington

The Washington Commanders will likely be without Carson Wentz for several weeks, and head coach Ron Rivera has officially named a replacement for the quarterback. Rivera told reporters on Tuesday that Taylor Heinicke will start Washington’s Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as the backup.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: WR DeSean Jackson Signing With Ravens

Eagles great DeSean is finally back in the NFL, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. DeSean Jackson’s retirement will have to wait. The greatest deep threat in NFL history is back in the NFL. Jackson, who turns 36 in December, agreed to contract terms with the Ravens,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tom Brady Details Difficult Work-Life Balance That Comes With NFL Season

Brady details difficult work-life balance that comes with NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor. The former Patriots quarterback has displayed a strict commitment to football and his body, which has helped him play to his current age of 45. But with all...
ClutchPoints

5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kevin Durant Is the Latest Athlete to Buy a Major League Pickleball Team

The NBA All-Star joins Drew Brees, LeBron James and Tom Brady as pickleball team owners. Athletes and entrepreneurs have been jumping into the sport, which soared in popularity during the pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity athlete taking his love of pickleball big league. The NBA...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy