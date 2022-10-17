Georgia deputies arrest man suspected of armed robbery at Goodwill donation booth

BIBB COUNTY,Ga. — One man is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon.

Bibb County deputies were called to a Goodwill donation booth in the parking lot of 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 5:07 p.m.

Officials state that a man, identified as Wallace Johnny Youngblood, 46, approached the worker with a gun and demanded money.

Youngblood ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While deputies were searching the area, they saw the suspect on a bike. Deputies followed Youngblood to a Metro by T-Mobile store, where they arrested him.

Authorities found a pellet gun they believe was used in the armed robbery.

Youngblood is currently behind bars. He is being held without bond and facing a charge of armed robbery. He also has an unrelated charge of contempt of city court.

©2022 Cox Media Group