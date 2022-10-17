ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Georgia deputies arrest man suspected of armed robbery at Goodwill donation booth

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ioj5r_0icGAgE700

BIBB COUNTY,Ga. — One man is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon.

Bibb County deputies were called to a Goodwill donation booth in the parking lot of 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 5:07 p.m.

Officials state that a man, identified as Wallace Johnny Youngblood, 46, approached the worker with a gun and demanded money.

Youngblood ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While deputies were searching the area, they saw the suspect on a bike. Deputies followed Youngblood to a Metro by T-Mobile store, where they arrested him.

Authorities found a pellet gun they believe was used in the armed robbery.

Youngblood is currently behind bars. He is being held without bond and facing a charge of armed robbery. He also has an unrelated charge of contempt of city court.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for shoplifting suspects

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in a shoplifting case. In the below Facebook post, photos of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving are available. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Kim Morton at (478) 951-7191...
13WMAZ

12-year-old girl shot in leg on Newberg Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hit in the leg by a bullet off Newberg Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot while trying to drive away after domestic dispute in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man was shot and injured in a domestic dispute in Byron late Monday night, according to a release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of White Road. A man and woman got into a fight, the woman fired multiple shots at the man as he was attempting to leave in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
BYRON, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in Forsyth after drug investigation

A man is behind bars after investigators found multiple drugs and drug related objects in his apartment on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendrieth Bowden at his apartment on Union Hill Drive while serving a search warrant. Investigators...
FORSYTH, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following East Dublin homicide

DUBLIN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man following a shooting that happened on Oct. 16. Nicholas Parks, 25, was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, 24. The shooting happened on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Officials say the...
EAST DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Suspicious death in Warner Robins ruled as suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- New information has come to light in a death investigation on Todd Circle in Warner Robins. Last week, 60-year-old Tim Hopkins was found dead with a gunshot wound in his home. The death was treated as suspicious and Mr. Hopkins' body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'We've learned where some of the criminals are': Bibb County shares update on crime rate, violence prevention plan

MACON, Ga. — Over the past year, Macon-Bibb County has poured millions into the Macon Violence Prevention program. The money pays for services like mental health counseling, youth mentorship opportunities and even a high-tech gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter. Tuesday, commissioners heard an update on the countywide anti-violence program....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

4 people shot in aggravated assault in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in downtown Macon early Saturday morning. In a release, the Sheriff's Office said that they got a call around 2:35 a.m. that several men were arguing. The men all went in separate directions, and...
MACON, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy