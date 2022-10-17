Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Sources: Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Here's Who Will Start At Quarterback For The Commanders With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the next several weeks due to a finger injury. It sounds like Taylor Heinicke will take Wentz's place behind center. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Heinicke, who started 15 games for ...
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
Two Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award
Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Álvarez have been nominated for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award.
Houston rejoices as Texans finally rid themselves of Jack Easterby
Houston rejoices as controversial Houston Texans executive Jack Easterby was finally fired by the team after years of questionable behavior. This morning, Adam Schefter broke news that he described as a “significant shakeup”: the Houston Texans were finally parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
WANE-TV
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
The Time Tony Gonzalez Was Meant to Break a Record—and Attacked a Coach Instead
The tight end position was evolving. Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey wasn’t having it. And on what should have been a celebratory Sunday afternoon 13 years ago, things almost came to a bloody head.
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
numberfire.com
Texans' Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) DNP on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Asked about Cook's absence from practice on Wednesday, Lovie Smith said it was a "coach's decision". A missed practice coming out of a bye is a bit strange, but if Cooks return to practice on Thursday, he should be on track to face the Raiders on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders return from bye week, prepare for Texans
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders returned to the practice field on Wednesday after taking a few days off in the bye week. The Silver and Black started their preparations for the Houston Texans. Head coach Josh McDaniels was happy with the demeanor of his team as they returned...
Oddsmakers have Jaguars favored at home against N.Y. Giants despite recent struggles
In the days following Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars were installed as a 3.5-point favorite against the New York Giants, according to the USA Today partner Tipco Sportsbook. The Jaguars are playing at home, so the spread is essentially a wash as a home team almost always receives three points.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
Watch: Astros legend Roger Clemens throws out Game 1 first pitch
Clemens won seven Cy Young awards during his career, with his last coming in 2004 in Houston.
