Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's goal-saving move draws raves from teammates
Viktor Arvidsson had a chance to end the game in regulation — but Dylan Larkin wouldn't let him. Larkin's relentless effort to prevent Arvidsson from scoring into an empty net Monday at Little Caesars Arena was a highlight play even as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 5-4 in overtime, to the Los Angeles Kings.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
Labatt USA extends partnership with Detroit Red Wings
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings and the Labatt beer company are partnering once again.Labatt USA made the announcement, saying the two companies have entered a five-year agreement, extending their current partnership through the end of the 2025-26 NHL season. "Red Wings hockey means so much to Detroit and Labatt beer drinkers," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager of Labatt. "We're really excited about the synergy with this continued partnership and future opportunities for even more alignments between the Red Wings and Labatt." The partnership allows Labatt to use Red Wings logos and marks on their packaging and gives...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Jakub Vrana, a forward for the Detroit Red Wings, will be unavailable for an indefinite time as he receives care, the NHL and team said Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
Detroit Red Wings 2022 Talk With Shae Brophy
Ryan Griffin: I’ll tell you what, it’s a nice change of pace for the Detroit Red Wings now, who are two and zero at the time of the recording, going for three, against the Los Angeles Kings. We are about to bring in Shae Brophy, who you mentioned earlier, so I don’t know if you want to give him a more proper introduction, but he is waiting on our count to roll out the red carpet for him.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Fringe Players Must Seize Opportunity with Bertuzzi Injury
In the game of hockey, opportunities are rarely given to individual players. Most of the time, they are earned through strong play in game situations as well as hard work during practice. However, sometimes opportunities arise through unfortunate means, with the most common example being injuries. Every team experiences injuries throughout an NHL season, and every team’s ability to overcome those injuries is usually determined by whether or not a team has players that are capable of stepping up.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports
Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty's 2-goal performance
Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and...
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Mikheyev, Pettersson & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the team is off to a 0-3-1 start to the 2022-23 season. The club made history throughout its four-game losing streak, which may mean head coach Bruce Boudreau is on the hot seat. Addtionally, Ilya Mikheyev, Tyler Myers, and Tucker Poolman returned to the lineup on Tuesday. Lastly, Elias Pettersson reached the 100-goal mark.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
