'A Question For Ownership': Texans Coach Lovie Smith Speaks On Jack Easterby's Firing

By Coty M. Davis
 2 days ago

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shares brief thoughts on the firing of former vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

HOUSTON — Outside of trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March, the Houston Texans made their most significant move of the year. As first reported by ESPN , the Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby Monday morning.

According to Pro Football Network , Easterby's release wasn't a surprise.

"That's a question for ownership," coach Lovie Smith said. "You never talk about things until they are official. There will be information coming later on. After things become official, then we can talk."

The Texans hired Easterby as the executive vice president of team development in 2019. He quickly rose to power within the franchise, where he was later promoted to executive vice president of football operations.

Easterby's most notable impact was the role he played in the franchise making several questionable roster changes.

His most notable moves were trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and awarding Watson a no-trade clause that backfired on the organization.

Smith said he had a "good" relationship with Easterby, similar to the rest of the staff within the organization.

"My relationship with Jack was great," Smith said. "He was one of the first guys I talked with before I came here."

Before joining the Texans in 2019, Easterby served as the chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2011-2012. In 2013, Easterby joined the New England Patriots as the franchise's character coach for five seasons.

