NBC Los Angeles

Nasdaq 100 Futures Slide as Tesla Shares Fall After Earnings

Nasdaq 100 futures slid Thursday as traders weighed Tesla's latest quarterly figures along with rates reaching fresh multiyear highs. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 15 points, or 0.05%. Tesla shares dropped 4% in premarket trading...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
NBC Los Angeles

Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth

Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
NBC Los Angeles

Procter & Gamble's Earnings Beat as Higher Pricing Offsets Drop in Volume

Procter & Gamble topped Wall Street's estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue as higher prices helped mitigate rising costs. But the pricing strategy has hurt demand for its products, leading to shrinking volume for the last two fiscal quarters. P&G also said it expects foreign currency to be a bigger...
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles

Netflix's Message to Shareholders: Focus on Revenue and Profit, Not Subscriber Adds

Netflix will no longer forecast customer additions each quarter in an attempt to shift focus to revenue and profitability. Netflix pointed out in a shareholder letter it makes more than $5 billion in operating profit while competitor streaming products lose money. Even if Netflix asks investors to change their focus,...
NBC Los Angeles

IBM Surpasses Quarterly Projections and Lifts Its Full-Year Revenue Forecast

IBM beat on the top and bottom lines and raised its revenue growth forecast for all of 2022. The enterprise software and consulting company had its first full quarter of sales of its new z16 mainframe computer. IBM shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after...
NBC Los Angeles

2-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.6% as Recession Fears Grow Louder

Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, with the yield on the 2-year note reaching a 15-year high as concerns about a recession reverberated through global markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was last at 4.612% after rising by six basis points to levels last noted in 2007.
NBC Los Angeles

FedEx Is Reassuring Holiday Shippers and Retailers It Can Deliver for Peak Season

FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...

