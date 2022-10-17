Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Nasdaq 100 Futures Slide as Tesla Shares Fall After Earnings
Nasdaq 100 futures slid Thursday as traders weighed Tesla's latest quarterly figures along with rates reaching fresh multiyear highs. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 15 points, or 0.05%. Tesla shares dropped 4% in premarket trading...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
NBC Los Angeles
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth
Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
NBC Los Angeles
Procter & Gamble's Earnings Beat as Higher Pricing Offsets Drop in Volume
Procter & Gamble topped Wall Street's estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue as higher prices helped mitigate rising costs. But the pricing strategy has hurt demand for its products, leading to shrinking volume for the last two fiscal quarters. P&G also said it expects foreign currency to be a bigger...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix's Message to Shareholders: Focus on Revenue and Profit, Not Subscriber Adds
Netflix will no longer forecast customer additions each quarter in an attempt to shift focus to revenue and profitability. Netflix pointed out in a shareholder letter it makes more than $5 billion in operating profit while competitor streaming products lose money. Even if Netflix asks investors to change their focus,...
NBC Los Angeles
IBM Surpasses Quarterly Projections and Lifts Its Full-Year Revenue Forecast
IBM beat on the top and bottom lines and raised its revenue growth forecast for all of 2022. The enterprise software and consulting company had its first full quarter of sales of its new z16 mainframe computer. IBM shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after...
Is Salesforce Stock a Buy Now?
A prolific activist investor has set its sights on the cloud software giant.
NBC Los Angeles
SPAC Liquidations Top $12 Billion This Year as Sponsors Grapple With Tough Market, New Buyback Tax
A new buyback tax has motivated more and more SPAC sponsors to close up shop before the year-end, adding another headwind to the blank-check space already roiled by a tough market environment. A total of 27 SPAC deals, worth $12.8 billion, have been liquidated this year, according to data from...
NBC Los Angeles
JPMorgan Chase, Taking a Feature From Fintech Rivals, Gives Some Customers Early Payday Deposits
JPMorgan Chase is giving some customers early access to their direct deposits, a feature popularized by fintech rivals, as it hopes to attract users to a no-overdraft checking account. The feature — which accelerates payments including payroll, tax refunds, pensions and government benefits by up to two days — debuts...
NBC Los Angeles
Why Smartphones Are Getting Cheaper While Everything Else Is Skyrocketing, According to the Government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
NBC Los Angeles
2-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4.6% as Recession Fears Grow Louder
Treasury yields rose across the board on Thursday, with the yield on the 2-year note reaching a 15-year high as concerns about a recession reverberated through global markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was last at 4.612% after rising by six basis points to levels last noted in 2007.
NBC Los Angeles
Rarely-Humbled Goldman Sachs Concedes Missteps in Plan to Take on Megabanks in Retail Finance
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Tuesday said the bank was pivoting away from its previous strategy of building a full-scale digital bank with Marcus. During an hour-plus long conference call, Solomon was forced to admit missteps as analysts, one after another, peppered him with critical questions. Even one of...
NBC Los Angeles
Japanese Yen Hits 150 Against the U.S. Dollar, Weakest Levels Not Seen Since August 1990
The Japanese yen weakened past 150 against the U.S. dollar, a key psychological level, reaching levels not seen since August 1990. The Bank of Japan's two-day meeting is slated for next week. Policymakers have ruled out a rate hike in order to defend against further weakening of the currency. On...
NBC Los Angeles
This Couple Started Their Business With Just $5,000. Now It Brings in $5 Million a Year—With Kevin O'Leary as an Investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
NBC Los Angeles
FedEx Is Reassuring Holiday Shippers and Retailers It Can Deliver for Peak Season
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
Comments / 0