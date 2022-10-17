Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace
Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL. The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more. Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can...
WEAR
Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador ranks 14 on Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots in America'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A popular food truck in Pensacola is receiving national recognition. Taqueria El Asador ranked number 14 on Yelp's "Top 100 Taco Spots in America." The food truck is happy about the ranking and thankful to their customers who come from all over to enjoy their food. Taqueria...
WEAR
Pensacola Interstate Fair begins Oct. 20
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon. Admission for opening day is only $1 for everyone ages four and up. Children under the age of three get in for free. Hours for the fair on opening day are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides on...
WPMI
Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
WEAR
5,000 pounds of food to be distributed in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Exchange Club and Feeding the Gulf Coast are teaming up to host a food distribution this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. The organizations say that there is around 5,000 pounds of food that will be given away. The distribution is being held...
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
Pensacola Interstate Fair begins tomorrow: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fall is in the air, and the Pensacola Interstate Fair is set to begin tomorrow, Oct. 20. Kicking off tomorrow, admission for the Pensacola Interstate Fair is only $1, for everyone ages four and up. All midway rides are also $1 each. At 4 p.m., the fair and commercial building open, […]
Lodging
Hotel Equities Reopens Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama
ATLANTA—Hotel Equities announced the reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama. The hotel has been closed since it sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Following a year of renovations, the hotel is now back open. “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Courtyard...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foo Foo Festival: Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival & Jazz Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com. This year’s Foo Foo Festival marks a historic year, featuring more grant-funded events than ever before, as well as milestone celebrations such as the 50th Anniversary of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, the 40th Anniversary of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, and the 10th Anniversary of the STAMPED LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
getthecoast.com
City of Niceville unveils new mural and kayak launch
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the City of Niceville unveiled the highly anticipated mural and kayak launch at Turkey Creek Park. During a Niceville City Council meeting last November, Amanda Grandy and Councilwoman Cathy Alley announced Janae Erickson as the Niceville mural design winner with an unveiling of the winning artwork.
WEAR
ECPS Foundation and Parent University receive $103,820 IMPACT 100 grant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation partnered with Parent University has been awarded a $103,820 grant for excellence on Wednesday. The grant was awarded by IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area who has awarded 142 grants totaling $15,092,020 to non-profit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Parent...
getthecoast.com
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. The event is organized by...
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
WEAR
Holley-Navarre citizens set to vote on ad valorem tax
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Holley-Navarre voters will see a new ad valorem tax on their ballot in November. If the tax is implemented, the revenue would go to the Holley-Navarre Fire District. The money would be used to increase pay for firefighters, hire more medics and provide advanced life...
Comments / 0