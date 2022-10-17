ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Midtown Marketplace

Get some Christmas shopping done early! The Midtown Marketplace will be open November 5, 2022, from 8:00am- 4:00pm. The location is Spring Hill Avenue United Methodist Church, 2519 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL. The market will feature handcrafted, artisan gifts, food items and more. Vendor registration or Gumbo/BBQ preorders can...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Interstate Fair begins Oct. 20

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon. Admission for opening day is only $1 for everyone ages four and up. Children under the age of three get in for free. Hours for the fair on opening day are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides on...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
WALA-TV FOX10

The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
Hotel Equities Reopens Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama

ATLANTA—Hotel Equities announced the reopening of the Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, Alabama. The hotel has been closed since it sustained significant damage during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Following a year of renovations, the hotel is now back open. “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Courtyard...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foo Foo Festival: Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival & Jazz Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com. This year’s Foo Foo Festival marks a historic year, featuring more grant-funded events than ever before, as well as milestone celebrations such as the 50th Anniversary of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, the 40th Anniversary of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, and the 10th Anniversary of the STAMPED LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.
PENSACOLA, FL
Ana Kimber

The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier

The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

City of Niceville unveils new mural and kayak launch

On Monday, October 17, 2022, the City of Niceville unveiled the highly anticipated mural and kayak launch at Turkey Creek Park. During a Niceville City Council meeting last November, Amanda Grandy and Councilwoman Cathy Alley announced Janae Erickson as the Niceville mural design winner with an unveiling of the winning artwork.
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

ECPS Foundation and Parent University receive $103,820 IMPACT 100 grant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation partnered with Parent University has been awarded a $103,820 grant for excellence on Wednesday. The grant was awarded by IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area who has awarded 142 grants totaling $15,092,020 to non-profit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Parent...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island

A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. ​The event is organized by...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WEAR

Holley-Navarre citizens set to vote on ad valorem tax

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Holley-Navarre voters will see a new ad valorem tax on their ballot in November. If the tax is implemented, the revenue would go to the Holley-Navarre Fire District. The money would be used to increase pay for firefighters, hire more medics and provide advanced life...
NAVARRE, FL

