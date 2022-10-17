MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com. This year’s Foo Foo Festival marks a historic year, featuring more grant-funded events than ever before, as well as milestone celebrations such as the 50th Anniversary of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, the 40th Anniversary of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, and the 10th Anniversary of the STAMPED LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO