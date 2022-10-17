Read full article on original website

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
papreplive.com
No. 1 nationally-ranked Hill School field hockey downs No. 17 Wyoming Seminary
POTTSTOWN >> The Hill School field hockey team hasn’t gotten where it is by playing easy opponents. On the contrary, the Blues try to put together as tough a schedule as possible, filled with top 20 nationally-ranked teams whenever they can. One of those came to town on Wednesday...
papreplive.com
DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title
Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
papreplive.com
Phoenixville girls capture PIAA team golf championship in Class 3A
Phoenixville junior Kate Roberts was excited to have her sister, freshman Kayley Roberts, join the Phantoms’ varsity lineup this fall. Even with such great potential, it would have been hard to imagine how well the season would go – and where it would end. That conclusion would have...
papreplive.com
Central Bucks South edges Pennridge on Popma’s PK, secures outright SOL Colonial title
WARRINGTON >> Central Bucks South spoiled Pennridge’s chance at the Suburban One League Colonial Division boys soccer title and by Wednesday night’s end it was the Titans who had secured the outright crown. Thjis Popma converted a penalty in the 15th minute after a handball and CB South’s...
papreplive.com
No. 1 Pope John Paul II, No. 3 Upper Merion set to face off in PAC girls volleyball championship
The 2022 Pioneer Athletic Conference girls volleyball championship is set between No. 1 Pope John Paul II and No. 3 Upper Merion. The two will go at it at Perkiomen Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the 2018 title match, which the Vikings won in straight sets.
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham
FORT WASHINGTON — Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi,...
papreplive.com
Avon Grove caps perfect Ches-Mont season
DOWNINGTOWN >> Having repeated as Ches-Mont League National Division champions on Tuesday, the next thing on the Avon Grove girls soccer to-do list was to finish division play undefeated. Behind stout defensive play that limited Downingtown West’s opportunities, the Red Devils scored in the latter part of each half to...
papreplive.com
No. 3 Boyertown, No. 4 Spring-Ford advance to PAC field hockey championship
RED HILL >> There will be a new Pioneer Athletic Conference field hockey champion after Boyertown and Spring-Ford both came from behind for 3-2 wins in Tuesday night’s playoff semifinals at Upper Perkiomen High School. The No. 3 seed Bears trailed three-time defending PAC champion and No. 2 seed...
papreplive.com
Wissahickon completes undefeated regular season with OT win over Plymouth Whitemarhs
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon had two things it wanted to do Tuesday night – celebrate its seniors and finish the regular season with an undefeated record. It took more than 60 minutes, but check and check. The Trojans closed the regular season with a 1-0 overtime win over Plymouth...
papreplive.com
Dock Mennonite blanks Delco Christian in regular-season finale
TOWAMENCIN >> Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four starters...
papreplive.com
PAC Boys Soccer Final Four Preview: Phoenixville-Upper Perkiomen, Spring-Ford-Owen J. Roberts
The boys kick off the annual Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Four night at Owen J. Roberts Tuesday. No. 1 seed Phoenixville, the first team to go 13-0 in current league format, takes on upstart Upper Perkiomen, a familiar Frontier Division foe on Wildcat Stadium in one semifinal. It’s an all-Liberty battle in the other semifinal on Wildcat North with No. 2 seed Spring-Ford and No. 3 seed Owen J. Roberts, also at 5 p.m.
papreplive.com
OTD 2012, Coatesville knocks off WC Henderson, but Mother Nature gets last laugh
In week eight of the 2012 season, Coatesville continued its tour of West Chester with a trip to West Chester Henderson. The Red Raiders were full-steam ahead once again, and the only thing that could stop them on this night was Mother Nature. Coatesville scored the first 28 points of...
papreplive.com
Abington rallies past Wissahickon to clinch share of SOL Liberty title
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Abington clinched a share of the Suburban One League Liberty Division title with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Wissahickon Monday afternoon at Wissahickon High School. The Ghosts improved to 14-2-1 overall and 13-1-1 in SOL Liberty play. They’re one game ahead of Upper Dublin with one game...
papreplive.com
Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts leads after Day 1 of PIAA individual golf tournament
STATE COLLEGE >> Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts shot one under par to take a first-place lead on the opening day of the PIAA Class 3A girls golf state tournament at Penn State University Monday. Roberts is the lone player who finished Day 1 under par while District 1 champion Sydney...
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Volleyball Final Four Preview: Methacton-Upper Merion, Pope John Paul II-Perkiomen Valley
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Volleyball Final Four commences Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Perkiomen Valley. Unblemished thus far in 2022, top-seeded Frontier Division champion Pope John Paul II will take on No. 4 Perkiomen Valley on the latter’s home court at 7 p.m. following Liberty champ No. 2 Methacton’s game against No. 3 Upper Merion.
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture
With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
papreplive.com
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury
The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
visitphilly.com
Bars with Game Day Specials and Rowdy Atmospheres for the 2022 Phillies Playoffs
Where to cheer on the Fightin' Phils during their 2022 playoff run... Philadelphia is in the midst of its first Red October in more than a decade as the Philadelphia Phillies continue an improbable run towards the 2022 World Series from the final Wild Card position. The Fightin’ Phils —...
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
