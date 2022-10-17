ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

DLN Roundup: Devon Prep’s Ciocca earns state title

Nick Ciocca of Devon Prep fired a 3-under-par 69 to capture the PIAA Class AA Boys Golf Individual Championship at the Penn State Golf Courses on Tuesday. Ciocca’s two-day total of 6-under 138 was one shot better of Jacob Wolak of Slippery Rock. The top three finishers were the...
DEVON, PA
papreplive.com

Phoenixville girls capture PIAA team golf championship in Class 3A

Phoenixville junior Kate Roberts was excited to have her sister, freshman Kayley Roberts, join the Phantoms’ varsity lineup this fall. Even with such great potential, it would have been hard to imagine how well the season would go – and where it would end. That conclusion would have...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin looks playoff-ready in shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham

FORT WASHINGTON — Mother Nature supplied the playoff weather and Upper Dublin brought its playoff soccer, looking impressive from start to finish in a 3-0 shutout of rival Hatboro-Horsham on Wednesday in the regular season finale for both squads. “I think it was a mentality thing,” said Miles Bondi,...
WASHINGTON, PA
papreplive.com

Avon Grove caps perfect Ches-Mont season

DOWNINGTOWN >> Having repeated as Ches-Mont League National Division champions on Tuesday, the next thing on the Avon Grove girls soccer to-do list was to finish division play undefeated. Behind stout defensive play that limited Downingtown West’s opportunities, the Red Devils scored in the latter part of each half to...
WEST GROVE, PA
papreplive.com

Dock Mennonite blanks Delco Christian in regular-season finale

TOWAMENCIN >> Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four starters...
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

PAC Boys Soccer Final Four Preview: Phoenixville-Upper Perkiomen, Spring-Ford-Owen J. Roberts

The boys kick off the annual Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Four night at Owen J. Roberts Tuesday. No. 1 seed Phoenixville, the first team to go 13-0 in current league format, takes on upstart Upper Perkiomen, a familiar Frontier Division foe on Wildcat Stadium in one semifinal. It’s an all-Liberty battle in the other semifinal on Wildcat North with No. 2 seed Spring-Ford and No. 3 seed Owen J. Roberts, also at 5 p.m.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture

With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury

The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
NEW HOPE, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy