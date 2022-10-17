ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

KLTV

Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man accused in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. In July, 29-year-old Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Upshur County Clerk Catching Up

“The prior mayor and the prior people, they were doing a great job and they were doing the best that they could. But it was a little bit choppy and it was a very large rate increase very suddenly in the middle of a drought.” says current Murchison Mayor Alisa Griffis. And when Griffis stepped in, she saw the need to make that change for the community.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced for the murder of a young mother of two. Catalino Castillo Marin Jr. pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Zach Gilmore, Assistant District Attorney for Smith County, explained the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
KILGORE, TX

