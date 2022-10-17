Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man accused in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. In July, 29-year-old Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
KLTV
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
KLTV
Upshur County Clerk Catching Up
“The prior mayor and the prior people, they were doing a great job and they were doing the best that they could. But it was a little bit choppy and it was a very large rate increase very suddenly in the middle of a drought.” says current Murchison Mayor Alisa Griffis. And when Griffis stepped in, she saw the need to make that change for the community.
2 dead after head-on crash in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two men have died after a head-on crash in Van Zandt County on Tuesday around noon on Highway 64. According to DPS, the crash happened on Highway 64, three miles west of Canton. A 2005 Pontiac G6, driven by Ricky D. Daniel, 42 of Canton, was traveling westbound on […]
Smith County officials search for man accused of shooting person in their car
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a person by firing several rounds at their vehicle earlier this month. Kendrick Bell Jr., 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Tyler man wanted, suspected of allegedly shooting someone in their car
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Officials said Kendrick Bell, 27, is wanted for questioning in a case and is a suspect in an Oct. 8 shooting where he allegedly shot […]
KLTV
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of unidentified man found dead in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man found dead in the county in July 2022. The sketch is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains. The man is believed to have been between the ages of 40...
Family of young Smith County woman finds closure after murderer pleads guilty
TYLER, Texas — After her murderer pleaded guilty Tuesday, the family of a Diamond Samantha Cruz said they now have some closure for a loved one with a big smile, love for her children and warm personality. Cruz, 21, of Tyler, was killed Aug. 9, 2020 at a Smith...
DPS: 2 people dead after wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a collision on Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon in Van Zandt County. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 64 at Van Zandt County Road 2134 east of the Interstate 20 bridge.
Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A local family is demanding answers, more than a month after a Price man was shot and killed by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop. The family of Timothy Michael Randall known to them as "Mike" said they're doing the best they can as they continue grieving.
Whitehouse man sentenced to 10 years of probation for pulling gun on deputies
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant. Jackson Lee Davis, 26 of Whitehouse, was arrested in February after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press conference at the time that Davis had drawn […]
Smith County officials asking for public's help to identify skeletal remains found in July
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify skeletal remains that were found in northeast Smith County in July. The sheriff's office said the person was a Black man believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, including one that is in his upper front left tooth.
KLTV
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control
Tyler Legacy’s Kenden Pauley had a good game in the Red Raiders’ loss to Mesquite Horn 24-16. But Pauley is our Red Zone Spotlight Player, because although Legacy is 1-6 on the season, he has a team attitude. |. “The prior mayor and the prior people, they were...
KLTV
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department reports a missing 12-year-old girl has been found. Chief Paul Robeson said no arrests will be made in connection to the case.
KLTV
Martin’s Mill ISD to hold bond election to meet facility needs of district
MARTIN’S MILL, Texas (KLTV) -A rural East Texas school district in Van Zandt County is holding a $12 million bond election next month. Martin’s Mill ISD says if passed, the bond would be paired with $5 million from the district’s reserve fund and used to improve facilities and increase safety.
KLTV
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced for the murder of a young mother of two. Catalino Castillo Marin Jr. pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Zach Gilmore, Assistant District Attorney for Smith County, explained the...
KLTV
Smith County considers bringing in consulting group to find bottlenecks in judicial process
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Where are the bottlenecks in Smith County’s judicial process? it’s a question county leaders hope to answer by bringing in an outside consulting group, tasked with looking at things like the amount of time inmates are spending in jail both before and after trial.
KLTV
Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
Comments / 0