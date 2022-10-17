MLB Postseason schedule 2022: FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for NLCS, ALCS in 2022 | MLB Playoffs streams

Read full article on original website
Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say
The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
Twins might trade ex-Yankees infielder | Potential landing spots
Gio Urshela could be one and done in Minnesota. The Twins acquired the third baseman from the New York Yankees in spring training. Urshela responded by playing in a career-high 144 games this year, hitting .285 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI.
Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
The reason Yankees’ Aaron Judge kissed the NY logo on his jersey after Game 5 homer
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Payback time? Here’s what Yankees had to say about hated Astros ahead of ALCS
NEW YORK — The Yankees finally are getting a real chance to get some vengeance with the Houston Astros for their cheating in 2017 and maybe 2019, too. Their regular-season meetings the last few years were fun, tense games because the teams don’t like one another at all, but this wasn’t payback time.
Norristown Times Herald
LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2
The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox
Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason.
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster
NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. "I'm going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over," he told...
White Sox manager search: Chicago ‘impressed’ with ex-Yankees coach
The White Sox are making progress in their search for a new manager. Chicago needs a new skipper following Tony La Russa's resignation amid health concerns. On Wednesday, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro...
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Yankees’ big lineup addition is in play for ALCS battle with Astros
NEW YORK — The Yankees won their Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and are going to war again with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, so look for their find of the season to be turned loose. Back from a broken foot for...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don't think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN's "Get Up!" to announce...
Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with AFC contender, ex-Rams teammate promises
His former Los Angeles Rams teammate Von Miller is certain that the wide receiver will join him up in Buffalo. On Sunday Miller told USA Today:. "He's coming here, man. He's coming to the Bills.". Miller is doubling down on...
CBS Sports
Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
Guardians dismiss hotel snafu before ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees
Someone forgot to leave the lights on. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said his club’s hotel problems ahead of Game 5 wasn’t a big factor in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Yankees. According to WEWS, Francona was asked about the logistical issues after being eliminated by New York in the American League Division Series.
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today? (10/20/22) Watch NFL Week 7 vs. Saints on Amazon Prime | Time, TV, channel
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 7 NFC matchup on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (10/20/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon...
Mets axe long-time fan favorite in minor-league coaching staff overhaul
The New York Mets are shaking up their minor league system, and that will include letting go of Tim Teufel. Teufel was a member of the 1986 World Series Championship team and has worked in various positions for the Mets for the last two decades. He was elevated to the major league staff as third base coach from 2012 to 2016, and spent the last six years as the Mets' minor league infield coordinator.
