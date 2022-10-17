Read full article on original website
Bugatti Chiron Vs 2,000-HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Isn't Even Close
We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 horsepower.
An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend
Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction. The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz. Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo (pictured top). The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally...
Maserati MC12 Corse For Sale: Own A Legend
What happens when you think of the brand name Maserati? You think of Quattroporte, Ghibli, Gran Turismo, and now, of their newest sports car: the MC20. There is more to that name than you would imagine. Maserati in motorsport has had scarce representation, but when they’ve shown up in the past, they’ve seen great success. Enter the “Birdcage.”
McLaren SUV Is In Development, And It's All-Electric: Report
The rumors of a McLaren SUV are once again stirring. In a discussion with McLaren CEO Michael Leiters, UK-based Car magazine claims the process has already started. Furthermore, it will be a pure electric vehicle, making it both McLaren's first SUV and its first EV. Allegedly, that is. While the...
Audi TTS And Porsche Cayman Drag Race Against… Hennessey TRX Mammoth
Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.
2023 Audi RS3 Performance Edition Debuts With 407 HP, Goes 186 MPH
There are plenty of reasons to love the Audi RS3, and now there are a few more. Six more to be specific, in the form of the new RS3 Performance Edition with a 407-horsepower (302-kilowatt) turbocharged inline-5 engine. That's up from 401 hp (299 kW), and the special model offers a few other enhancements as well. Unfortunately, only 300 will be made worldwide, and none will come to North America.
Nissan Z Versus Toyota Supra Drag Race Highlights Gearbox Differences
It's a good time to be a fan of Japanese sports coupes because both the new Nissan Z and Toyota Supra offer customers compelling choices. This video puts the models with six-cylinder engines and automatic transmissions up against each other. As a refresher, the new Z packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo...
Porsche 911 Panamericana Special Debuts As Tribute To 1952 356 Race Car
The Carrera T is not the only addition to the 911 lineup to be revealed this week as Porsche has also prepared a Panamericana Special. The key difference is we're dealing with a one-off car to celebrate the company's first entry into the Carrera Panamericana in 1952. It's based on the 911 S Cabriolet to echo the 356 S Cabriolet from 70 years ago. The unique car is painted in Gentian Blue Metallic with a fabric roof finished in Graffiti Gray.
As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made
While American V8 engines have been the powerhouse of car production over the last 75 years, there were some real duds. That's what we look at here. The post As the V8 Engine Era Ends, We Look at the Worst Ones Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Next-Gen BMW X2 Rendered Accurately After The First Spy Photos
It will grow bigger and look a lot like the X4. To a certain extent, the current BMW X2 looks like a brother from a different mother in the Bavarian company’s lineup. The smallest crossover from Munich will soon receive a new generation, however, and the first spy photos of pre-production prototypes have shown a major change in the design language is in the cards. Not only that but the new X2 will grow slightly in terms of dimensions and will receive a side profile that reminds us of the bigger X4.
1970 Dodge Charger Body Made From Carbon Fiber Has A Porsche 911 Turbo Price Tag
In August, Dodge announced it would introduce a full carbon fiber body for the 1970 Dodge Charger, made by the experts over at Finale Speed. The incredible lightweight creation is now available for purchase at an eye-watering $199,000 - more than a brand new 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The Oklahoma-based custom...
UPDATE Porsche Taycan Spied Testing As Possible GT Model
UPDATE: We received even more Taycan spy shots. Rather than the GT, these photos catch Porsche working on the refreshed Taycan sedan and Cross Turismo wagon. The vehicles have significant concealment over the front fascia, suggesting there are big design changes to this area. Smaller bits of concealment are on the back of the sedan.
Renault 4ever Trophy Concept Revealed To Preview 2025 Rugged Electric Crossover
Small yet muscular, the new EV has 134 horsepower. It was in January 2021 when the Renault 5 made an unexpected return as an electric concept to preview a future production model. Fast forward to today, the French marque is announcing the return of another long-running nameplate. Scheduled to go on sale in 2025, the Renault 4 is currently attending the Paris Motor Show as a crossover. Much like the other concept, it too does away with the combustion engine to go purely electric.
2023 Hyundai Grandeur Revealed As Boldly Redesigned Flagship Sedan
When is a fancy Hyundai not a Genesis? When it's the Grandeur. The big sedan is entering its seventh generation with a radically different design compared to its predecessor. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's sold in some markets as the Azera. The United States was one of them until the automaker axed it in 2017 by deciding not to bring the previous-gen car. A substantial facelift arrived in late 2019, and now, the all-new model is here.
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Price Starts At $118,050
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is here to offer buyers a bit more excitement without stepping up to the next power level. It's lighter, lower, and offered with a three-pedal manual transmission for a purist driving experience. And the price starts at $116,600, though with the mandatory $1,450 delivery fee added in, the least expensive 2023 911 Carrera T is $118,050.
2023 BMW X1 M35i Drops Camo In New Nurburgring Spy Photos
It's been a minute since we last saw the new BMW X1 M35i. In that time, the small crossover has lost some camouflage, and by that, we mean it lost most of its coverings. All that remains now are the bits that make the M35i trim different from the rest.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Debuts Alongside Hi-Po AMG Variant
Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante First Drive Review: Rally And Race
"Put it in Rally mode" isn't something I ever expected to hear while firing up the engine of a $265,000 Lamborghini. But I also never expected to be pointing the nose of a Lambo down a muddy two-track trail. Rally mode is a new feature for the 2023 Lamborghini Urus...
Gran Turismo 7 October Update Brings Four Free Cars
The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.
BMW X6 Facelift Spied Showing Slightly Larger Kidney Grilles
The refreshed BMW X6 loses some camouflage in a new set of spy shots. Our photographers caught a pre-production prototype outside the Nurburgring in Germany and this time around, it wears less disguise than before. We can finally take a look at the front fascia where a pair of larger kidney grilles seem to be the highlight, though there are other visual changes worth talking about, too.
